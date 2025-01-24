Liberia: 'I Am Absolutely Innocent' - Speaker Koffa Responds to Police Summons

Monrovia — Embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has reiterated his innocence amid an ongoing police investigation into the December 18, 2025 fire that engulfed the Capitol Building.

Speaker Koffa's statement comes in response to a communication from the Liberia National Police (LNP) to the House leadership, summoning him and several lawmakers for questioning regarding the incident.

In a post on his Facebook page, Speaker Koffa acknowledged the summons, stating: "I understand that by communicating to the House of Representatives' majority bloc, the Liberia National Police has invited me and others to assist in the investigation of the fire incident."

He further emphasized his cooperation with the investigation since the fire, writing: "Since the unfortunate occurrence of this event, I have consistently cooperated and ensured the cooperation of all persons under my employ. I must reiterate that I am and remain absolutely innocent of any involvement in this event."

In addition to proclaiming his innocence, Speaker Koffa called on the authorities to seek international assistance to ensure transparency and fairness in the ongoing investigation. "I again encourage the authorities to seek international partners' assistance to ensure a fair and impartial investigation," he urged.

The December fire, which caused significant damage to the Capitol Building's joint chamber, has sparked widespread concern. Police have since classified it as an arson attack, leading to arrests and the identification of several lawmakers, including Speaker Koffa, as "persons of interest."

The Speaker's response adds another layer of complexity to the investigation as the public eagerly awaits the outcome of what has become a highly sensitive national issue.