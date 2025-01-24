Benin's Regulator Suspends 6 Media Outlets Until Further Notice

Dakar — The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Beninese authorities to reverse their January 21 orders suspending six privately owned media outlets -- news sites Reporter Médias Monde, Les Pharaons, and Crystal News, the Mme Actu Tiktok account, and Le Patriote and Audace Info newspapers -- and to return the press card of Audace Info's publication director Romuald Alingo.

"Benin's media regulator must allow these six news outlets to resume publishing and let journalist Romuald Alingo continue with his work," said Moussa Ngom, CPJ's Francophone Africa Representative. "Authorities should focus on preserving and expanding freedom of information in Benin and not impose undue restrictions that can have a troubling effect on the entire profession."

In its order suspending the four "unauthorized websites" Reporter Médias Monde, Les Pharaons, Crystal News, and the Mme Actu TikTok account, the regulatory High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) said that the outlets had been "the subject of numerous complaints" and their content contained "unfounded allegations." They had also broadcast content without prior authorization from the HAAC in violation of Article 252 of the Information and Communication Code, it said.

In another suspension order, the HAAC cited complaints that Audace Info regularly published "false allegations which discredit the persons concerned and harm their honor and reputation," and said that Arlingo had failed to respond to the regulator's summons.

Lastly, Le Patriote was suspended over its publication in December of an exiled politician's criticism of Beninese President Patrice Talon and a January editorial critical of the army for failing to prevent a border attack in which 28 soldiers died. The HAAC also said the outlet "not only became a bi-weekly without the required formalities, but also appears online," citing a regulation approving Le Patriote as a weekly paper.

HAAC responded to CPJ's email requesting comment and copies of the complaints and said the letter would be forwarded "to whom it may concern." The regulator added, "HAAC's mission is to protect and promote freedom of expression in accordance with the law."