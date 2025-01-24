Benin's Regulator Suspends 6 Media Outlets Until Further Notice

Andrys Stienstra / Pixabay
(File photo)
23 January 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Dakar — The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Beninese authorities to reverse their January 21 orders suspending six privately owned media outlets -- news sites Reporter Médias Monde, Les Pharaons, and Crystal News, the Mme Actu Tiktok account, and Le Patriote and Audace Info newspapers -- and to return the press card of Audace Info's publication director Romuald Alingo.

"Benin's media regulator must allow these six news outlets to resume publishing and let journalist Romuald Alingo continue with his work," said Moussa Ngom, CPJ's Francophone Africa Representative. "Authorities should focus on preserving and expanding freedom of information in Benin and not impose undue restrictions that can have a troubling effect on the entire profession."

In its order suspending the four "unauthorized websites" Reporter Médias Monde, Les Pharaons, Crystal News, and the Mme Actu TikTok account, the regulatory High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) said that the outlets had been "the subject of numerous complaints" and their content contained "unfounded allegations." They had also broadcast content without prior authorization from the HAAC in violation of Article 252 of the Information and Communication Code, it said.

In another suspension order, the HAAC cited complaints that Audace Info regularly published "false allegations which discredit the persons concerned and harm their honor and reputation," and said that Arlingo had failed to respond to the regulator's summons.

Lastly, Le Patriote was suspended over its publication in December of an exiled politician's criticism of Beninese President Patrice Talon and a January editorial critical of the army for failing to prevent a border attack in which 28 soldiers died. The HAAC also said the outlet "not only became a bi-weekly without the required formalities, but also appears online," citing a regulation approving Le Patriote as a weekly paper.

HAAC responded to CPJ's email requesting comment and copies of the complaints and said the letter would be forwarded "to whom it may concern." The regulator added, "HAAC's mission is to protect and promote freedom of expression in accordance with the law."

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.