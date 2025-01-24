Nigeria: Sharia Court, Arbitration Panel Not Recognised By Our Judicial Structure - Ekiti Govt

23 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Alo Abiola

Ekiti State Government has distanced itself from the Sharia Court or the proposed Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel, saying there are not recognised as judicial structures in the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN) noted that, "Arbitration and/or Mediation issue is a Quasi-Judicial matters which are regulated by Law" in the State.

He maintained that there is existing legal structure in Ekiti State comprising Customary Court, Customary Court of Appeal and High Court, noting that these judicial structures have been handling issues relating to Islamic, Christian and traditional marriages and inheritance without any rancour or agitation.

The Independent Shari'ah Arbitration Panel in the state had last week held its inaugural public sitting in Ado Ekiti, adjudicating on two marriage-related disputes.

The panel, presided over by three Kadhis Imam Abdullahi Abdul-Mutolib, Imam Abdulraheem Junaid-Bamigbola, and Dr. Ibrahim Aminullahi-Ogunrinde said the move was aimed at providing arbitration based on Islamic jurisprudence.

Details later...

