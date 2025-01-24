Nigeria: Why Billionaires Prefer Me to Baddies - Bobrisky

Crossdresser Bobrisky has given two reasons why he thinks billionaires allegedly prefer sexual relationships with him than with "baddies".

"I don't have a womb," the controversial personality said, as his first reason, in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"No matter how much the guys keep filling me up I will never get pregnant. A lot of these billionaires and CEOs have serious relationships.

"They are married but they want to have fun at the same time. Dating someone like me is the best because a lot of you girls are greedy and selfish you want to keep unwanted pregnancy."

Stating the second reason, Bobrisky said: "I don't get jealous. I wait for my time. I don't call married men, they call me because I'm pretty."

On Tuesday, the crossdresser reacted to United States President Donald Trump's recent executive order recognising only two genders: male and female.

He dismissed concerns, asserting confidence in her identity as a woman.

"I don't have business with Trump. Trump said we have only two genders, right? And I said I am now a woman who has undergone everything. If they ask for evidence, I will show them, simple," he wrote on Instagram Stories.