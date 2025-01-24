Nigeria: 'One of Biggest Trees in Forest of Nigeria Has Fallen', Wike Mourns General Jeremiah Useni

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the death of one of his predecessors Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, as the "fall of one of the biggest trees in the forest of Nigeria" saying that the retired Army General will be missed by all.

Reacting to the death of General Useni through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, the FCT Minister said he (Useni) was a leader Nigerians will never forget for helping to develop the FCT when he served as the Minister between 1993 and 1998.

Wike said "From joining the Army at the age of 14 to becoming the Military Governor of the defunct Bendel State, Minister of Transport, Quarter-Master General of the Nigeria Army, FCT Minister and Senator for the Plateau South of Plateau State, Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, can be said to be among those Nigerians who saw it all and lived a life of service to the country.

"He was a jolly good fellow, fondly called 'Jerry Boy,' who took service to the people as his number one priority.

"Nigerians, especially the Tarok people of Plateau State will never forget the late General for epitomising great virtues.

"He will be sorely missed by the entire people of Plateau State, Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerians in general.

"On behalf of myself and residents of the FCT, I mourn the departure of General Jeremiah Timbut Oseni, a great man, a Patriot, a fine military officer, a Politician, a Peacemaker and a man of faith in the Almighty God.

"May his soul rest in peace."