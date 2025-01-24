Liberia: Concerned United Methodists Seek Support for U.S.$156k School Project

24 January 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr.

United Methodist Church in Liberia seeks support from philanthropists, well-meaning Liberians, and church supporters in constructing a junior high school that costs US$156,000.

Rev. Augustine S. K . Dakepine, speaking at the 28th district conference of the Weala District under the Concerned United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in James Dennis Farm, Weala, Margibi County, where the project is being implemented, said "As you can see like we said, we don't have anybody and you guys who are the watchdogs of the society, we also ask you to do a clarion call for us that those who can help people like us can come to help us."

The builders are, however, laying the first courses of the project from the foundation level.

According to him, the project costs about one hundred and fifty-six thousand United States dollars and some cents, but it does not have a specific timeframe because the budget has not been raised yet.

Rev. Dakepine explains the project is a junior high school supported by the Annual Conference of the Concerned United Methodist Church members.

He assures well-wishers, philanthropists, supporters, and members of the church that all funding raised for the school project will definitely be used for the purpose.

He says they are deeply involved in developing and building manpower, infrastructure, and ministerial institutions.

In a related development, Rev. Dakepine buttresses the Concerned United Methodist Church Bishop, Rev Alexander Dolo Kerkulah's reconciliation statement.

He notes that their arms are open to those distancing themselves from the United Methodist Church because of its 'Regionalization Plan.'

The United Methodist Church here has been engulfed by protests and opposition to same-sex marriage and ordination of gay pastors and gay bishops, concerns the Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference, Samuel Jerome Quire, Jr., has dismissed as unfounded. Editing by Jonathan Browne

