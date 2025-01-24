Nigeria: Forgery - ICPC Secures Bench Warrant to Arrest NSCDC Staff

24 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has obtained a bench warrant from the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja, against a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jubrin Buba, for refusing to appear for arraignment.

It would be noted that the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Jubrin Buba came up on Wednesday for arraignment. However, despite being duly notified, the defendant was not in court, nor was his lawyer or surety.

In view of Buba's absence, counsel to ICPC, Mr Aniekan Ekong, urged the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest and that notice should also be issued to the surety to show cause as to why the bail bond should not be forfeited to the federal government.

The presiding judge, Honourable Justice Binta Dogonyaro, granted the application and adjourned the matter to March 4, 2025, for arraignment and hearing.

ICPC is arraigning Buba on a six-count of forgery and false statements.

According to ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, Buba, in February 2015, fraudulently presented a fake BSc. Degree Certificate in Public Administration, dated October 7, 2009, purportedly issued by the University of Jos, to secure a job with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Using a forged document as genuine is an offence under Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

He was formerly arraigned in 2022 before Honourable Justice Asma'u Akanbi (as then was) at the FCT High Court, Kubwa.

Following Justice Akanbi's elevation to the Court of Appeal, the matter was re-assigned to FCT High Court 46, Apo, presided over by Honourable Justice Binta Dogonyaro.

In counts one and two, Buba is being charged with making a false statement to a public officer, contrary to Section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

While in counts three to four, he is being charged with forgery, contrary to Section 364 of the Penal Code.

