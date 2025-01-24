Nigeria: 'Abia PDP Lawmaker Delivering On Campaign Promises'

Obingwa Political Stakeholders have given the member representing Obingwa West constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Erondu Uchenna-Erondu a pass mark for delivering on his campaign promises.

The stakeholders leaders include former deputy general manager of the state's Environmental Protection Agency, Rowland Nwakanma, former Obingwa council chairman, Ezinwa Abiri, and an elder statesman, Isaac Ogbonna among others

At a meeting in Ohanze in Obingwa local government area, the stakeholders also described Uchenna-Erondu as an outstanding leader committed to providing democracy dividends to his constituency.

Speaking, Nwakanma shared that it can only take a leader with a genuine love and a kind heart to invest in his people, especially in these hard times as Uchenna-Erondu had done.

He thanked the House Committee chairman on Public Service for justifying the confidence the electorate reposed in him, assuring that they would always support his political endeavours.

Similarly, the elder statesman commended the legislator for remembering the young and the aged in his empowerment programmes, adding that he is pleased with his dynamic style of leadership.

Contributing, the Peoples Democratic Party chairman in the area, Ahamefula Egbulefu thanked him for keeping to his campaign promises and described him as a rare gem who understands the needs of his people.

According to the director general of Uchenna-Erondu's Igodo Igwe Campaign Council, Chidiebere Ihenyirimadu, the House Committee chairman had performed creditably in his 19 months in office.

In a response, Uchenna-Erondu thanked the stakeholders for their support and said he would continue to make use of every opportunity at his disposal to attract democracy dividends to the constituency.

Uchenna-Erondu, an erstwhile chairman of the area's council, asserted that his Peoples Democratic Party, remains the only party with the interest of the constituency and the people at heart.