Nigeria: PDP NWC Members Back Fubara's Party Stability Moves

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for committing to restoring stability in the ruling party in Rivers state against forces of destabilisation.

National Treasurer of the PDP, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, affirmed the party's satisfaction with Fubara as leader of Rivers PDP following the governor's close door meeting with the PDP National Working Committee in Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday night.

The NWC had visited Fubara, who is deputy chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, as part of the consultative meetings NWC is holding with party leaders and governors elected on the party's platform to exchange ideas and explore ways to reposition the party.

On the fallout of the Port Harcourt meeting, Yayari told newsmen, "There was a court ruling that dissolved the purported party congresses held in the state (Rivers), and other leaders were appointed to pioneer affairs of the party."

He continued, "We came to appreciate the doggedness of the Governor in ensuring that the PDP is becoming more stabilized and focused in Rivers State."

He noted that before the visit, they had earlier visited the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

Yayari Mohammed said the essence of these visits is to assure Nigerians that the PDP is coming together and is set on ensuring that in 2027, the PDP takes over governance in Nigeria, not only at the Federal level but also captures more states.

The national treasurer further explained that another aspect of the visit is to inform Nigerians about the recent Court of Appeal ruling that reinstated Sir Ude Okoye as the national secretary of the party, adding that they were also visiting these governors to assure them that the majority of the members of the NWC support Okoye as the national secretary of the party.

He said, "We will continue to work with him and also request the support and backing of the Governors. As you are aware, up to this moment, no court has set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

"This judgment does not have any stay of execution or similar orders, so members of the NWC are in agreement to work alongside the current National Secretary of the party to ensure that the PDP becomes more transformed and prepared across the board. Come May 2027, PDP will bounce back."