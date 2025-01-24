Nigeria: 12 Die in Kwara Auto Crash

No fewer than 12 persons reportedly lost their lives in an auto accident that occurred at the Oko Olowo axis of the Ilorin-Jebba expressway in Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fatal motor accident which occurred on Wednesday involved a trailer and another vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred at 5:35 pm when a trailer with registration number AYE 218 XC collided with another vehicle with registration number TTN 556 XA.

Though the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had yet to issue an official statement on the accident, a senior command officer who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that one of the two vehicles involved in the accident was transporting cows and human passengers from Ilorin, Kwara State capital, to Ogbomoso in Oyo State, while the trailer was said to be travelling from Lagos to Kano.

Emergency responders and police officers from the 'G' Division Police Command, Oloje, were said to have arrived at the scene on time to control the situation, while the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased victims were said to have been evacuated by their families.

A video of the incident recorded by one of the rescuers showed the truck that fell on its side with over 10 corpses scattered on the road.

A voice was heard calling the government to take drastic measures to halt the frequent accidents on that corridor (Oko- Olowo, Ilorin axis) that had claimed many lives lately.