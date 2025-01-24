Liberia: Sierra Leone, Uganda Seek to Replicate Liberia's Mental Health Model

Liberia's groundbreaking progress in mental health care has become a blueprint for African countries like Sierra Leone and Uganda, whose delegations visited Monrovia this week to learn from the nation's successes.

The week-long learning visit, hosted by The Carter Center's Global Behavioral Health Program, aimed at sharing Liberia's achievements in mental health reform as well as provide the delegations with critical insights into how the country has managed to integrate mental health services into its broader healthcare framework.

The initiative drew high-ranking mental health professionals from Sierra Leone and Uganda, who expressed admiration for Liberia's achievements and outlined their plans to replicate the model in their home countries.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Abdul Jalloh, Consultant Psychiatrist and Mental Health Program Manager at Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health, emphasized the importance of the visit.

"As a program manager for mental health, one of my responsibilities is to engage partners with a proven track record of transforming mental health care. The Carter Center has done that in Liberia, and we are here to see how we can replicate their achievements in Sierra Leone," Dr. Jalloh said.

He noted that Sierra Leone has already collaborated with The Carter Center on key initiatives, including a national study on psychoactive substance use. However, Liberia's integration of mental health into primary and community-based care stands out as a model for innovation.

"The way Liberia has embedded mental health into maternal and child health, tuberculosis programs, and schools is extraordinary. These are lessons we'll take back to Sierra Leone. Community mental health is the future, and Liberia is showing us how to do it effectively," Dr. Jalloh remarked.

Dr. Kalani Okware Kenneth, Psychiatrist and Senior Medical Officer at Uganda's Ministry of Health, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the collaborative approach Liberia has adopted under The Carter Center's leadership.

"Our visit is inspired by the remarkable progress Liberia has made in building its mental health workforce and integrating mental health services across sectors. Uganda is looking to design and implement a similar program, and learning from Liberia's experience is invaluable," Dr. Kenneth said.

Since 2009, The Carter Center has been instrumental in building Liberia's mental health infrastructure. Over the years, the Center has trained more than 360 mental health clinicians, equipping them to provide advanced psychiatric care at both primary and specialized health facilities.

Dr. Kenneth praised Liberia's efforts to address gaps in human resources, saying, "What stands out is Liberia's commitment to capacity building. They've trained a robust workforce that not only works in hospitals but also engages directly with communities. This is something Uganda can learn from."

Dr. Jalloh added that Sierra Leone is already taking steps toward implementing community-focused mental health services. "We've started training mid-level mental health practitioners and developing a national policy. Liberia's experience shows us that this approach can yield transformative results," he said.

The delegation also visited key facilities in Liberia, including the E.S. Grant Mental Health Hospital and the TB Annex in Congo Town. These visits offered firsthand insights into Liberia's approach to integrating mental health into primary care and community-based services.

During the visit, Liberia's Senior Country Representative for The Carter Center, S. Benedict Dossen, highlighted the importance of policy reforms and advocacy in achieving sustainable progress.

"Liberia's journey in mental health care has been about more than training clinicians. It's also been about changing perceptions and empowering individuals with lived experiences to lead advocacy efforts. This dual approach has been critical to our success," Dossen said.

He added that Liberia has made strides in addressing postpartum depression and other perinatal mental health issues, integrating mental health care into maternal health services.

"In many African societies, we tend to criticize mothers for being neglectful or harsh without understanding that they may be battling postpartum depression. We've worked to fill this gap, and it's encouraging to see our neighbors taking an interest in this area," Dossen explained.

Despite Liberia's progress, Dossen acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in sustaining the integration of mental health services and addressing workforce retention.

"One of our biggest hurdles is incentivizing mental health professionals. These are specialized workers with unique skills, but they are often undercompensated. This is a structural issue that requires attention from the government," he said.

Dr. Kenneth from Uganda called on African policymakers to prioritize mental health in national budgets and resource allocation.

"There's no health without mental health. Policymakers must understand that mental health affects every aspect of society, from productivity to family stability. We need increased funding, human resources, and infrastructure to address these challenges," Dr. Kenneth said.

The week-long exchange culminated in a shared commitment to strengthen mental health systems across Africa. Dr. Jalloh underscored the cultural and historical ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone, calling for greater collaboration in health care.

"Liberia and Sierra Leone are sister countries with so much in common. By learning from each other, we can accelerate progress and build stronger mental health systems for our people," he said.

Dr. Kenneth described the visit as a turning point for Uganda's mental health strategy.

"Liberia has shown us that with the right partnerships and determination, it is possible to transform mental health care. We are leaving here inspired and ready to implement these lessons in Uganda," he said.

As the learning visit concludes, The Carter Center's initiative demonstrates how regional collaboration can drive meaningful change in mental health care. By sharing its successes and challenges, Liberia is paving the way for neighboring countries to build stronger, more inclusive mental health systems.

"Liberia's progress is not just a national achievement--it's a model for the entire continent," Dossen concluded.