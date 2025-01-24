Nigerian Newspapers Review - CBN Says Inflation Will Fall, Economy to Grow By 4.1 Percent This Year

In today's Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a statement credited to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that this year inflation would fall and the economy would grow by 4.1 per cent.

Another report takes a look at how poor research funding stifles national development.

In another report, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, says telecoms tariffs would be reviewed periodically.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a report on how Nigeria can leverage untapped talents in tertiary institutions.

The Punch's top story is about the scheduled meeting between telecom subscribers and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the 50 per cent tariff hike.

Finally, The Nation leads with a story on the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursing local government January funds to state governments, signalling a breakdown in the commencement of direct transfers to the 774 local councils.

Vanguard News