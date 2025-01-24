Nigeria: Air Sierra Leone Begins Lagos Route With E145 Aircraft

Sierra Leone's new flag carrier, Air Sierra Leone, has expanded operations across Africa by connecting flights from Sierra Leone to Lagos.

The airline, which marked its inaugural flight to Lagos on Wednesday, said it would operate to Lagos three times a week.

Speaking during its inaugural flight ceremony at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, General Manager of Air Sierra Leone, Edgard Lacle, said the airline would operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to him, the carrier expects a full load factor.

He stated that the choice of aircraft was suitable for the market and movement of passengers, adding that it would maintain it until the market changed.

Lacle said: "We will be using the E145 aircraft, which has about 50 passenger seat capacity. There are about 36 passengers on this inaugural flight. We have our products and we are interested in pushing our products which are quite different from any other products out there.

"The major attraction for us is trade and movement. Trade is top, tourism is part of it. Also, a lot of Nigerians have stayed in Sierra Leone for a long time and some are even married in Sierra Leone. We have all these connections."

On his part, CEO of Air Sierra Leone, Emmanuel Iza, described the moment as a beacon of progress and national pride.

He said: "This day is more than just the launch of an airline; it is the rebirth of a national icon. After over 15 years, the Sierra Leonean flag takes to the skies again, representing the collective dreams, determination, and effort of our people.

"Your unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence have brought us to this moment. This flight symbolises the beginning of a journey to soar higher and achieve greater heights."

Meanwhile, Air Sierra Leone also announced a technical partnership with Xejet, one of Nigeria's domestic carriers, saying Xejet would provide aircraft for its operations.