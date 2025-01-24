Nigeria: Asake Bags Two Major Recognition Certifications in the United Kingdom

The recognition shows that Asake's commercial success is undeniable and accurate, as he has held fleets of concerts in the United Kingdom, including the prestigious 02 Arena.

Grammy award nominee Asake has earned two new certifications in the United Kingdom following the success of his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, released in 2022.

The award-winning album has earned the 30-year-old singer a Brit Gold certification ( a physical award given to a musician by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) to signify that a song or album has reached "Gold" sales status in the UK, meaning it has sold around 400,000 units for a single and 100,000 for an album).

It marks the singer's first gold plaque and significant recognition in the United Kingdom. It is reportedly the only African debut album-certified Gold in the region.

Uplifted by the hit songs "Sungba," "Jowo," and "Organise," the album was a commercial success in the United Kingdom and occupied the top spot on the UK Apple Music Album chart for weeks.

Similarly, his single "Sungba" also earned a Brit Silver Certification( an award given to music releases in the United Kingdom that have sold 200,000 units for singles and 60,000 for albums.)

This shows that Asake's commercial success is undeniable and true, as he has had fleets of events in the United Kingdom, including the prestigious 02 arena.

Hitmaker

Emphatically announcing himself in the mainstream in January 2022 with the chart-topping hit 'Omo Ope' featuring Olamide, Asake marked himself a hitmaker.

"Mr money with the Vibe" is a hit song album that earned him the Album of the Year 2023 from the Headies. He has successfully followed that with the subsequent release of albums "Work of Art" and the most recent release "Lungu Boy".

Undoubtedly, the award-winning star intends to increase his plaques this year, 2025, as he has tried new sounds that have earned global recognition in his latest album.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The quirky singer also knows how to be in the news. Having recently parted ways with YBNL, which sparked conversations shortly after the release of his latest album, Asake decided to recreate his second album, "Work of Art," by turning his body into a work of art with lots of piercings and facial tattoos.

This has got fans and naysayers talking but also heightens the certainty of the unexpected music deliveries he may serve next.

Listeners will pay close attention to what comes next for the hitmaker whose music has enchanted fans for three years.