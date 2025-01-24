Nigeria: Gov Oyebanji Appoints Akin Rotimi As Chairman of Ekiti Para Athletics

Ado Ekiti — The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed the lawmaker representing Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, Akin Rotimi, as the Chairman of Ekiti Para Athletics Association.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter through his Technical Adviser on Sports Development, Olusola Osetoba and made available to journalists by the lawmaker's spokesperson, Sunkanmi Bamigboye.

According to the statement, the appointment underscored the Governor's commitment to fostering inclusivity and sports development in Ekiti State in order to develop the state's potential in para athletics.

The formal inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the association's board members took place in Ado-Ekiti, with stakeholders and advocates of para athletics in attendance.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, during the maiden meeting of the committee in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, pledged to prioritize the welfare of athletes with disabilities, focus on new talents discovery by fostering a thriving para athletics sector in the state.

Rotimi, who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, urged the committee members to collaborate with him to elevate Ekiti State's para athletics, aligning with the efforts of Governor Biodun Oyebanji to promote sports activities.

He also emphasized that the action is a testament to the inclusion of para athletes in the government's shared prosperity agenda, while also expressing his commitment to working with all board members and stakeholders to fulfill the association's mandate.

His words, "I am honored by this appointment and the trust placed in me to lead the Ekiti State Para Athletics Association. This is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by supporting our athletes and creating pathways for success.

"I'm charging you today to work with me in lifting Ekiti State para athletics to another level.

Other members of the newly inaugurated committee include: Toyin Ojo (Vice Chairman), Ojo Peter (Athlete Coach), Oluwafemi Blessing (Secretary General), Blessing Akinyemi (Media Director), Rotawo Olusegun (Athlete Representative), Patrick Oyeniyi, Yaquob Popoola, and Olaota Adediji as members.