Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Chairperson for Uniabuja Teaching Hospital

24 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Duro Meseko from Kogi State is the chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Ikye Orikpo from Delta State as the new chairman of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

Mr Orikpo joins the new board chairpersons announced earlier today.

The presidency also wishes to clarify a few things about the list of Board chairpersons announced today.

Duro Meseko from Kogi State is the chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute. What appears to be a duplication has been corrected.

Also, Yahaya Bello Wurno from Sokoto, not Ambassador Wurno, is the Chairman of Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

The mix-up is regretted.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.