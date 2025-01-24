Nigeria: Alleged $345,000 Diversion - EFCC Halts Arrest Warrant Against Mercy Chinwo's Manager

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos had granted a warrant of arrest against Mercy Chinwo's manager following an ex parte motion brought by the EFCC seeking the manager's arrest.

On Friday, the EFCC halted the arrest warrant against Ezekiel Onyedikachi, the embattled manager of gospel musician Mercy Chinwo.

The Vanguard reports that the EFCC also formally served Monday Ubani, Mr Onyedikachi's lawyer, his client's alleged $345,000 fraud allegation charge.

The decision follows an appeal by Mr Onyedikachi's lawyer, who pleaded with the court, stating that his client was unaware of the summons and assured him of his voluntary appearance.

The commission asked to withdraw the warrant at the request of its (EFCC's) lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari.

Last Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos had granted a warrant of arrest against Mr Onyedikachukwu. Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order following a motion exparte brought by the EFCC seeking the manager's arrest.

According to the anti-graft agency, the arrest warrant stemmed from a petition by Chinwo, who alleged that her manager diverted $345,000 without remitting her share.

However, in a series of screenshots on his Instagram page, Mr Onyedikachukwu refuted the allegations, describing them as false.

The EFCC agreed to withdraw the warrant on the condition Mr Onyedikachukwu honours future court appearances.

Proceedings

During the hearing, the EFCC lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, presented the serious allegations against Mr Onyedikachi.

She informed Justice Alexander Owoeye that her client was accused of criminal activities related to financial mismanagement, including diverting royalties from Chinwo's digital platforms and events.

She claimed the gospel music producer and manager misappropriated approximately $345,000 and failed to remit Chinwo's share.

Responding, Mr Onyedikachi's lawyer told the court that the EFCC misled the court in granting the order for his client's arrest as the subject matter was purely a contractual dispute and that his client filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the EFCC before another court seeking to stop his arrest.

Mr Ubani also told the court that his client filed a preliminary objection to the charge against him and urged the court to vacate the earlier arrest warrant issued against him, adding that the EFCC had not served his client any charge.

EFCC counsel Bilikisu Buhari told the court that the commission could not arrest the defendant because the court had ordered his arrest.

She requested the court's permission to serve the charge on Ezekiel's lawyer in the open court and further noted that there might be no need for the arrest warrant since Ubani has accepted the charge on behalf of his client.

Justice Owoeye, thereafter, fixed 14 February for possible arraignment and hearing of pending applications before the court.