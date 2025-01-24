Ghana: Energy Minister Inspects 2,500 Uncleared ECG Containers At Tema Port

The Minister of Energy, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, has conducted an inspection tour of the Tema Harbour to evaluate the status of approximately 2,500 containers procured by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) but left uncleared at the port.

This visit underscores the Minister's dedication to addressing inefficiencies within the energy sector and promoting the prudent use of national resources.

The uncleared containers, containing critical materials purchased under the previous administration, have accumulated demurrage charges amounting to an alarming GHS 1.5 billion.

The situation reveals significant lapses in resource management and inter-agency coordination, resulting in a severe financial burden on the nation.

Related Articles

Hon. Jinapor expressed deep concern about the matter, describing it as unacceptable and pledging the Ministry's commitment to improving operational efficiency and accountability.

He stressed the importance of taking immediate action to clear the containers, which would mitigate further financial losses and facilitate the execution of key energy initiatives for the benefit of Ghanaians.

The Minister assured the public that steps will be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future, emphasising the need for efficient management of public resources to advance the country's developmental objectives.

Source: Citinewsroom.com