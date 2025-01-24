Ethiopia: 11 Killed in Alleged Attack By 'Govt Security Forces' in Gojjam's Quarit District, Amhara Region

Addis Abeba — At least 11 people, including a local priest and children, were reportedly killed in Sheba kebele, Quarit district, West Gojam zone, during an alleged attack by "government security forces," according to residents who spoke with Addis Standard.

"The security forces killed them while moving towards Adet town on the day of the Epiphany celebration," said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the incident occurred on Monday, January 20, 2025. "The victims were threshing teff and carrying corn stalks for animal fodder on their farmland when they were attacked."

The resident explained that the incident unfolded as the military, which had been stationed in the nearby Bira Adama keble for two weeks, moved toward Adet and Washera towns on the day of the attack.

"There was no fighting with armed groups on that day," the resident added. "The local community is now mourning this tragic incident, which occurred on the day of the Epiphany celebration."

Another local resident, who also requested anonymity, confirmed the attack and the killing of 11 individuals, including children, to Addis Standard.

"They were killed while working on their teff farmland. They were shot and killed instantly. Even children were not spared," the resident said, noting that a local priest was among the victims.

The resident described the area as being in a state of heightened security concerns and alleged that the recent attack was carried out by "government security forces" on "peaceful people" as they moved to nearby villages, despite the absence of any ongoing conflict in the area.

He also confirmed that the burial ceremony for the victims took place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at Sheba Giorgis Church.

The Amhara region has been embroiled in a militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias, which has led to civilian deaths, widespread school closures, and significant disruptions to aid delivery.

In its 2024 annual report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented what it described as "war crimes" committed by both government forces and Fano militias in the region. HRW reported that Ethiopian military forces engaged in "extrajudicial executions, sexual violence, torture, and ill-treatment against civilians," while Fano militias were responsible for "killings of civilians, attacks on civilian objects, and unlawful arrests."

In a separate incident reported by the BBC, residents described forces identified as "government soldiers" who allegedly killed individuals in Amichaho Kebele, Alefa District, Central Gondar Zone of the Amhara Region, on January 20, 2024.

"Gunfire was unceasing," an eyewitness told the BBC. "We managed to save our lives by entering one compound."

A father described the killing of his son, who was allegedly shot without reason while returning home late from work.

"Gunfire erupted. We hid, not knowing what was happening," he said. "When things calmed down and we went outside, we found a body lying there. Later, someone told me, 'Your son has also fallen.' I carried my son."

Residents suggested the attack was linked to tensions over a motor vehicle service operating despite restrictions.

"They killed people out of anger," said one resident. "They were asking residents, 'Why are you moving the motorcycles? If there's a motor here, there's Fano."'

Another eyewitness traveling by motorcycle during the holiday described the chaos. "They started shooting at us. They were hitting the motor and attacking anyone they found."

The witness said the motorcycle driver was killed immediately. "Seven people were killed, and six others were wounded," the eyewitness added.