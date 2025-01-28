Ethiopia: Protesters in Tigray's Wukro Town Accuse Security Forces of Violent Crackdown Over Opposition to Interim Admin Dissolution, Restructuring

Addis Abeba — Protesters in Wukro town, Tigray Regional State, have accused local security forces of violently suppressing demonstrations against a decision by senior members of the Tigray military forces calling for the dissolution and restructuring of the region's interim administration.

The protests, which began on 26 January, 2025, involved demonstrators both supporting and opposing the decision. However, protesters opposing the decision alleged they were "brutally beaten," with three individuals reportedly injured and detained before being released the same day.

Yonas Hailu, Deputy Administrator of Tigray's Eastern Zone, confirmed reports of violence. "Several youths were severely beaten, and three people were injured during the clashes," he said, adding that "those supporting the decision were allowed to protest freely while dissenting voices faced suppression."

"A militia member grabbed the microphone from us, and another started shooting," said Yirgalem Abreha, a protester from Wukro town. "They fired at the tires of a vehicle we were using, causing panic and scattering the crowd."

Yirgalem reported that during the clash, three people were injured, and many others were beaten. He added that the three injured individuals were arrested but later released around 11 a.m. the same day.

Similar protests were held on January 26 and 27 in Edaga Hamus, Adigrat, Mekelle, Alamata, and Adigudem, either in support of or opposition to the announcement by Tigray military leaders.

A participant in one of these rallies, who requested anonymity, stated, "We are demanding the return of displaced persons, respect for our territory, and the replacement of the interim administration, as they have betrayed the people."

The protests followed an announcement on January 23, 2025, by senior members of the Tigray military forces calling for the dissolution and restructuring of the region's interim administration, describing it as "weakened" and "failing to meet its responsibilities."

This announcement came amid an escalating rift within the TPLF between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Interim President Getachew Reda. By expressing support for one faction, the leaders abandoned their previously neutral stance, further deepening the divide.

In response to the announcement, the Tigray Interim Administration accused the senior leaders of making "a clear announcement of a coup," asserting that the move "deviates from its mission" and warning that it could "jeopardize the Pretoria Agreement."

In an interview with regional media Demtsi Weyane on January 26, 2025, Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, described the rift as a "zero-sum game" and warned, "The political struggles within Tigray risk destabilizing the region further. We cannot continue this way."

He emphasized the importance of the Tigray Defense Forces remaining neutral. "The role of the military should be to ensure security, not to favor one political faction over another," he said.

"The Tigray Interim Administration cannot focus on any agenda other than that of displaced persons," he stated, pledging immediate action to address the challenges.