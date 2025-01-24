In the aftermath of the untimely passing of Senator Prince Johnson, the political landscape in Liberia has taken a troubling turn.

RATHER THAN HONORING the legacy of a prominent figure who played a significant role in the country's tumultuous history, President Boakai, and his administration have chosen to exploit the moment for political gain, targeting the late senator's allies in a shocking display of opportunism.

THE RECENT DISMISSAL of Nelsco Wollo, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction's Vice Chair for Political Affairs, serves as a stark portrait of this troubling trend.

WOLLO'S REMARK AT Johnson's funeral intended to pay tribute to the late senator and to rally authorization for his political embodiments, was met not with understanding but with swift retribution from a government eager to silence dissenting voices.

THIS DISMISSAL NOT only raises questions about the administration's commitment to free speech but also reveals a deeper, more insidious agenda to fracture the MDR and eliminate any remnants of Johnson.

THE ACTIONS OF Boakai and Koung reflect a government that prioritizes political expediency over unity and respect for the deceased.

IN TARGETING JOHNSON'S ALLIES just days after his passive the administration sends a clear message that dissent will not be tolerated.

THIS APPROACH THREATENS to deepen divisions within the political landscape, hindering the very progress Liberia needs as it navigates its path toward stability and reconciliation.

SUCH MOVES INDICATE a lack of vision and leadership in addressing the country's pressing issues.

INSTEAD OF FOSTERING dialogue and collaboration among various political factions, the government seems intent on consolidating power by any means necessary, even if it means trampling on the rights of its citizens to express their grief and respect for a fallen Johnson.

LIBERIA STANDS AT a crossroads, the leadership must recognize that true progress cannot be built on fear and repression.

THE GOVERNMENT MUST embrace a more inclusive approach that recognizes the tributes of all its citizens, regardless of their affiliation.

IN THESE CHALLENGING times, the call for unity and respect for the democratic process must resonate louder than the forces of division and intimidation.

THE FUTURE OF Liberia depends on upholding the principles of justice, equality, and respect for all.

IT IS TIME FOR President Boakai and his administration to reconsider their approach, lest they risk alienating a significant segment of the population that yearns for a more inclusive and respectful political discourse.