Nigeria: Shari'ah Panel Holds Maiden Sitting in Ekiti

Ado — The Independent Shari'ah Arbitration Panel in Ekiti State held its maiden public sitting in Ado Ekiti to provide arbitration based on Islamic jurisprudence.

The panel, presided over by three Kadhis, Imam Abdullahi Abdul-Mutolib, Imam Abdulraheem Junaid-Bamigbola and Dr Ibrahim Aminullahi-Ogunrinde, adjudicated two marriage-related disputes.

The Shari'ah Arbitration Panel was formally inaugurated by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in October 2024, in Ado Ekiti, to provide a platform for resolving disputes in line with Islamic principles for Muslims and willing participants.

In the first case, the head of the panel, Imam Abdul-Mutolib, announced that disputes between a couple were resolved through a consent judgment.

This resolution was facilitated by earlier interventions from family members, which paved the way for a peaceful settlement.

However, the second case, involving allegations by a wife accusing her husband of neglecting his marital responsibilities, was adjourned until January 30 for further hearing after listening to both parties.

The panel explained that the adjournment would allow for additional investigations to ensure a fair outcome.

Imam Abdul-Mutolib emphasized the importance of the couple fearing Allah and adhering to His injunctions in marriage, urging wives to be submissive to their husbands and content with their provisions.

Speaking on the significance of the panel, the President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Ekiti State, Hammed Bakare, emphasized that the Shari'ah adjudication process is voluntary and adheres strictly to Islamic principles.

Bakare said: "Shari'ah adjudication is not compulsory for all; it is meant for Muslims or those who willingly choose to submit their grievances to it. Non-Muslims may also participate if they wish, but it remains entirely voluntary."