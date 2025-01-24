Nigeria: Telecoms - NLC, Tuc, Cng, Others Reject 50 Percent Tariff Hike

Lagos — Outrage yesterday trailed the Federal Government's approval of 50 per cent hike in telecommunications tariff, with the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, rallying Nigerians to reject "another harsh burden" and threatening to mobilise workers to boycott telecom services.

This is just as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, described the tariff that will begin next month as outrageous, lamenting that it will worsen the harsh living conditions of workers and Nigerians.

Similarly, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, rejected the hike, which it said was ill-timed and did not consider the plight of suffering Nigerians, even as the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria HURIWA, described the hike as "an illegal, unconstitutional, and oppressive policy that undermines Nigerians' fundamental rights and freedoms."

HURIWA also accused the Federal Government of further impoverishing citizens through a policy that stifles freedom of expression and access to essential communication services.

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, had on Monday, approved a rise in tariffs for telecom operators by 50%, against the 100% rise demanded by the operators.

This immediately drew the ire of the consumers' association which described government's approval as not only punitive but also insensitive.

Tariff hike an assault on Nigerians' welfare -- NLC

Rallying Nigerians to reject the 50 per cent telecom tariff hike approved by the Federal Government through the NCC, the NLC in a statement, titled "50% Telecom tariff hike: Another burden too harsh," by its President, Joe Ajaero, said: "The NLC expresses its unequivocal condemnation of the Federal Government's recent approval, through the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, of a 50 per cent increase in telecommunication tariffs.

"This decision, coming at a time Nigerian workers and the masses are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, is a clear assault on their welfare and an abandonment of the people to corporate fat cats.

"Telecommunication services are essential for daily communication, work, and access to information. Yet, an average Nigerian worker already spends approximately 10 per cent of his wages on telecom charges.

"For a worker earning the current minimum wage of N70,000, this means an increase from N7,000 to a staggering N10,500 per month or 15 per cent of his salary--a cost that is unsustainable.

"This hike exemplifies the government's apparent ease in prioritising corporate profits over citizens' welfare. It is shocking that government approved this 50 per cent tariff increase for telecom companies within a month, yet took nearly a year to approve the recent minimum wage for workers, despite the rising cost of living and inflation eroding purchasing power.

"This glaring disparity underscores a troubling reality. The government appears more aligned with the interests of wealthy corporations than the needs of the workers and citizens it is meant to serve.

"We must ask: When will the government stand for the people it swore to protect? When will the National Assembly rise to its responsibility and hold the executive accountable for policies that blatantly undermine the welfare of the majority? When will the common man heave a sigh of relief in Nigeria?

"We call on the government, the NCC and the National Assembly to stop the implementation of this ill-advised hike to allow a reasonable conversation around the hike. If the dialogue agrees on the need for the hike, then, we can all seek a more humane increase and not this 50 per cent hike.

"The NLC calls on all Nigerian workers and masses to reject this unjustifiable tariff hike. We urge citizens to prepare for collective action, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services, to compel the reversal of this punitive increase. This is a fight for our dignity, our rights, and our survival as a people.

"The Nigeria Labour Congress remains resolute in defending the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses. We will not allow the people to bear the brunt of policies that further entrench poverty and inequality.

"Together, we will resist this injustice and demand that government prioritizes the interests of its citizens over corporate interests."

50% telecom tariff hike outrageous --TUC

On his part, Deputy President of TUC, Dr Tommy Okon, told Vanguard that the planned increase is not only unhealthy but also failed to appreciate the ability of subscribers, especially workers, to pay.

He said: "We do not understand the state of mind of the managers of the nation's economy. It is unfortunate that the managers of Nigeria's economy have alienated themselves from the reality of Nigeria of today.

"How can a government give approval for a 50 per cent hike in the tariff of telecom services at a time even the N70,000 minimum wage has been eroded by inflation, electricity tariff hike, exorbitant cost of fuel, transportation and other social services?

"The planned tariff hike is very unhealthy to workers and the common man. Telecom services, especially data services, make workers and the common man happy since they cannot afford the cost of pay TV. It is the data from the telecom services they depend on for relaxation and other entertainment.

"If you increase the tariff beyond the capacity of subscribers, especially workers, to pay, they will boycott or stop patronizing the telecom services. When this happens, the telecom companies may be forced to collapse.

"Even if there is a need for an increment, why must it be 50 per cent? A 15 to 20 per cent hike would have been more appropriate. 50 per cent is outrageous. It will definitely worsen the harsh living conditions of workers and put more burden and suffering on workers and the masses."

CNG rejects hike, demands suspension

In like manner, the National Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Charanchi, in a statement, described the hike as ill-timed.

Charanchi described the tariff hike as an assault on the dignity and livelihoods of the people who had been economically pauperised.

He said: "The CNG totally and unequivocally rejects the recent astronomical 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs in the country as sanctioned by the NCC.

"The CNG avers that this decision, coming at a time Nigerians are reeling in immense economic hardship, is nothing short of an assault on the dignity and livelihoods of the people that have been economically pauperized.

"We are appalled by the insensitivity and lack of foresight demonstrated by the NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications in approving such an exorbitant tariff hike.

"The CNG observes that at a time millions of Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet, due to hyper-inflation, rising unemployment, and the pervasive effects of economic mismanagement, this decision is utterly indefensible."

While noting that in the modern age, telecommunication services are not luxuries but necessities for survival and economic participation in the global digital world, it said by approving this hike, the NCC has jeopardized access to communication, education, healthcare, and commerce for the average Nigerian.

"The CNG, therefore, calls for the immediate suspension of the 50% hike in the tariffs and recommends instead a more reasonable adjustment of a maximum of 10%, which balances industry sustainability with the current economic realities in Nigeria.

"We also demand that the NCC engage in genuine, inclusive consultations with consumer advocacy groups, civil society organizations, and other grassroots stakeholders before implementing any tariff adjustments," the group stated.

Meanwhile, the group accused the telecom operators of shortchanging Nigerians for years "through ineffective, inefficient and weakened services that translate into failed calls, undelivered text messages and wasted data subscriptions but with full charges deducted from the subscribers."

According to the CNG, "yet, the NCC has never deemed it expedient to sanction or stop the exploitation and deprivation of Nigerians but now hurriedly accepted the rooftop increase of the tariffs to the detriment of consumers. This is absolutely unacceptable and totally condemnable.

"The CNG enjoins Nigerians to join hands and resist this desperate and wicked collaboration between public officials that are supposed to serve as regulators that preserve public interest and profit-sucking extreme capitalists that are determined to fleece Nigerians.

Move is illegal, oppressive -- HURIWA

Condemning the hike, HURIWA expressed outrage that the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, granted approval for such a steep increase, labelling it a "toxic and wicked authorisation" that failed to consider the dire economic realities faced by millions of Nigerians.

According to the group, this tariff hike, set to take effect in February 2025, is among the highest globally and represents a direct attack on young and old Nigerians alike.

"It is becoming clearer by the day that this administration is systematically suppressing the rights of Nigerians.

"The 50 per cent hike in telecom tariffs is not just an economic assault, it is also a calculated attempt to muscle freedom of expression and silence the voices of young Nigerians who rely on affordable internet and communication services to participate in national discourse."

HURIWA called on members of the civil society community to rise from their slumber and resist this policy.

"We urge civil society groups and well-meaning Nigerians to organize peaceful demonstrations to register their disagreement with this oppressive hike. It is an attack on the fundamental human rights of citizens, and silence in the face of this injustice is not an option," the group stated.

The organisation revealed that it was already in discussions with its partners to stage peaceful protests, as permitted by the Nigerian constitution.

"If this tariff hike is allowed to stand, it effectively marks the end of freedom of expression as we know it. Social media and other digital platforms, which are critical tools for advocacy, education, and civic engagement, will become inaccessible to millions," HURIWA warned.

It accused the federal government of continuing a pattern of actions aimed at suppressing freedom of expression, beginning with the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The APC government has always sought ways to curtail the voices of young people and limit their presence on social media. This 50 per cent hike is an indirect way of achieving that sinister goal."

It called for the immediate dismissal of the Minister of Communications, accusing him of championing policies that frustrate and impoverish Nigerians.

"If President Tinubu fails to act, he risks allowing his government to be remembered as one that enslaved its people through oppressive policies. Nigerians must not be reduced to perpetual slaves," it said.

While urging Nigerians to stand up against the tariff hike, describing it as a litmus test for the country's democracy, HURIWA stated further: "We cannot afford to let this policy stand. The rights and freedoms of Nigerians are at stake, and we must act decisively to protect them."

Hike'll overstretch workers, masses' elastic patience --MSA

The Movement for Socialists Alternative, MSA, said a 50 per cent increase in telecom tariff will over-stretch the elastic patience of the working masses.

Speaking through its General Secretary, Daggar Tolar, MSA said: "It is clear that the Tinubu regime is using a scorpion tail to replace the cane that his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, unleashed on the working masses. The expected promise of relief continues to be a mirage.

"Tinubu's broadcast two years ago shot fuel price from N167 to over N1,000. This alone continues to impact negatively on the economy, with inflation at double digits and not ebbing, tax reforms that impose more burdens on ordinary Nigerians, increase in electricity tariff with no visible increase in megawatts production and load shedding and distribution of more darkness.

"To now put forward another 50 per cent increase in telecom tariff is to overstretch the elastic patience of the working masses. There appears to be no end to these wrongs.

"Nigeria once had a public-managed telecommunication sector that even the private telecoms rested upon in their early days. But behold, NITEL was run aground by the ruling class to make way for profiteers."

Nigeria heading towards unpredictable disasters, JAF warns

On its part, the umbrella body for pro-masses civil society organization, the Joint Action Front, JAF, said it was not surprised by the continued imposition of anti-people's policies by the government, describing the 50 per cent tariff hike as one of the policies.

Speaking through its Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, JAF said: "What do you want to say in an operative socioeconomic system where the ruling politicians have destroyed and looted the country with the neo-liberal paradigm of privatisation policies?

"These are policies hinged on stealing public wealth, siphoning public wealth as private capital and collapsing public goods to the detriments of public services and efficiencies.

"The concrete realities of these policies by the Tinubu regime have become too glaring. And our society has descended into abnormality, anarchy and unpredictable disasters that will manifest in not too distant future."

SERAP, others threaten to sue

Meanwhile, the National Association of telecom subscribers, NATCOMs and Socio - Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, among others, have threatened to challenge the decision in court, if not reversed.

NATCOMS said the most its members could accept is a marginal increase of between five and 10 per cent and not 50 per cent, which will affect both the common people and small businesses in the country.

President of the association, Chief Deolu Ogubanjo said: "We are alarmed that the NCC will approve a whopping 50 percent price hike for operators without considering the implications to the common subscribers and the small businesses in the country.

"What we envisaged was just a marginal increase and if it wasn't enough, the telcos can go the way of Independent Private Placements, IPOs, after all, Nigerians want to co-own some of the telcos too.

Alternatively, they can also consider settling the huge debts they owe to one another, as well as persuading the banks to also pay the huge USSD debts they owe.

"All these will have put them back in business. This increase is outrageous and we will challenge it in court" he added.

SERAP on its part immediately after the announcement, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government and telecommunications companies (telcos) to reverse the recent 50% hike in the cost of calls and data, describing it as "unlawful".

The organization said it would take legal action if it is not rescinded within the stipulated time frame

SERAP said: "The Tinubu administration and telcos must immediately reverse the unlawful increase in calls and data costs. We'll see in court if the 50% tariff hike is not reversed within 48 hours."

Meanwhile the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, said these threats were not needed, considering the rigorous consultation that happened before the increment was made.

ATCON's position was also corroborated by the Association of Telephone, Cable Tv and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria, ATCIS, a group which claims to be the authoritative voice for the protection of the interests and rights of Telephone, Cable TV, and Internet Subscribers in Nigerian.

A statement by ATCON President, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, said: "The decision by the NCC to increase telecom tariffs by 50 percent reflects the Commission's recognition of the mounting operational challenges faced by operators and the need to sustain their ability to deliver quality telecommunications services to Nigerians.

"We commend the NCC's collaborative approach and its recognition of industry realities and we eagerly await the release of the official Determination Document as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which will provide the necessary clarity on the specifics of this decision. This document will be instrumental in guiding operators and stakeholders on the implementation of the adjustments and the accompanying expectations.

"For over a decade, tariff rates have remained static, despite escalating costs driven by inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and the significant investments required to meet growing consumer demand. These realities have placed operators under immense financial pressure, threatening the sustainability of the telecommunications sector, which is a critical enabler of Nigeria's digital economy.

"While the approved tariff adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50%, does not fully address the operators' request for a 100% increase, we understand that this is a step towards bridging the gap between operational costs and revenues. This adjustment will enable operators to continue investing in infrastructure, expand coverage, and improve service quality for the benefit of all Nigerians.

"ATCON in addition commends the NCC for its consultative approach in reaching a decision that balances the needs of consumers and operators. However, we encourage the Commission to sustain its engagement with operators to tackle ongoing challenges that hinder their operational efficiency.

"We also want to reassure the Nigerian public that this adjustment will ultimately translate into significant benefits for consumers. Operators are committed to reinvesting these additional revenues into improving network quality, expanding digital service access, and delivering an enhanced customer experience."

This raises significant concerns among consumers and businesses. It may be a necessary move to enhance infrastructure investment, improve service quality, and support telecom firms to maintain operations amidst rising costs. However, such a steep hike could place considerable financial strain on consumers which could lead to reduced accessibility for low-income users, exacerbating the digital divide and hindering social and economic growth. Govt.

needs to consider the immediate financial impact on citizens and businesses. FG should dialogue with consumers, service providers, and industry experts, to find a more equitable solution.

--Evans Ufeli, Legal Practitioner

In a democracy, the people should be the central focus of all govt. actions and policies. Every decision should aim to improve their quality of life. This plan must be carefully scrutinized, with the welfare of citizens in mind.

An increase in telecom tariffs would significantly impact many Nigerians, as the internet has become an essential tool for business, communication, and daily activities. It is crucial for the govt. to conduct proper consultations and fully consider the current socio-economic climate before making any final decision.

--Hammed O. Ajibesin,Entrepreneur

Communication is a necessity, and it must not come at an exorbitant cost. The FG should make life bearable for citizens by ensuring that essential services remain affordable. Must the cost of everything be increased? Poor people residing in areas with high-tension power lines are being placed under Band-A metering system by power distribution companies.

These victims are already struggling under the hardship caused by this policy, yet the FG wants to further burden them with additional challenges.

--Atta Folorosho Olu, Journalist

We're almost in a state of confusion with the high cost of many items. However, it is absurd that the FG cannot recognise the difficulties facing the masses, as it plans to hike telecom tariffs.

I had expected them to slash prices of essential commodities rather than increasing telecom tariffs. Doing so will worsen the economic predicament Nigerians currently face. I strongly advise the FG to think twice before implementing the proposed hike.

--Comrade Akaraka C. Ezeonara, Political/Human Rights Activist

I think the tariff hike is fair, considering the way several industries have raised their prices. Landlords have increased rents, and other business owners have also hiked prices so why not telecom companies? The cost of doing business has risen with fuel and food prices, so it's only reasonable for telecom companies to pass these costs on to their customers.

--Obinna Inogbo,Public Relations Expert

This will have a significant

implications for consumers and the economy. The hike may boost revenue, support infrastructure devt., or align with rising operational costs but it can disproportionately affect low-income earners and small businesses, widen the digital divide, and hinder access to essential services like e-learning, e-commerce, and telemedicine. While telecom operators might benefit from the hike, the move may undermine consumer confidence and market growth.

Also, the timing matters, especially in a struggling economy where inflation and unemployment are pressing concerns. I suggest phased increments and consultations with stakeholders.