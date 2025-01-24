Nigeria: Why I Decided to Change My Professional Name to Chechii - Rising Singer, Uchechi Emelonye

23 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Uchechi Emelonye has revealed why she decided to change her professional name to Chechii, saying "the name reflects her artistic evolution and personal growth as a singer,"

The singer, who's known for her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, made this known in a statement she released on Wednesday.

Chechii, whose music has captivated audiences with hits like 'Underwater', and 'Foolish', shared that the name change is part of her vision to create a unique and memorable identity in the music industry. "This new chapter represents my journey toward embracing who I am creatively and personally.Chechii feels authentic and reflects the artist I'm evolving into: bold, fresh, and confident.," she explained.

She further stated that the name change comes at a pivotal moment in her career as she plans to release a series of new projects that highlight her versatility and artistry. As Chechii, she aims to forge deeper connections with her audience, injecting vibrant and distinctive flair into the Afro-soul and contemporary music scene.

The artist assures that this transition will not affect the authenticity and emotional depth that fans have come to love in her music. Instead, it marks the beginning of a more dynamic phase of her career, poised to expand her reach and impact in the global music space. Chechii who just released her mxed emotions EP late 2024 is set to make waves as a name to watch in 2025.

