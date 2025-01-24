Nigeria: Tinubu Names Former Lagos Commissioner, Opeifa Nrc Md

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Kayode Opeifa, as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC.

Opeifa was the former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, under the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, before he was subsequently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to help tackle the perennial, intractable Apapa gridlock.

He was also appointed vice- chairman, Presidential Task Team, PTT, to free Apapa of gridlock by the former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the task team then, charged with unbundling the ravaging traffic at the Lagos ports.

By his new appointment, Dr. Opeifa succeeded Ben Iloanusi who was acting managing director that replaced former Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, who exited on October 18, 2024 after completion of his second four-year tenure.

The appointment of Opeifa has been described as well-deserved recognition of his exceptional contributions to the transportation sector in Lagos and Nigeria as whole.

Friends and family have expressed confidence in his ability to revitalize the nation's railway system, given his extensive expertise and track record of success.

Dr. Opeifa gained prominence during his tenure as Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives that modernized the city's transport sector.

His policies and innovations not only improved traffic management but also established Lagos as a benchmark for urban transportation systems in Africa.

Based on his laudable achievement in the sector, Opeifa was later appointed as Transport Secretary for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In this capacity, he demonstrated exceptional leadership and competence, ensuring efficient transportation systems in the nation's capital.

With a profound understanding of transportation systems, particularly railways, Dr. Opeifa is expected to bring a new vision to the NRC. His leadership is expected to drive the development of a more efficient, interconnected railway system that would boost economic growth and enhance the quality of life for Nigerians