Nigeria's Malnutrition Crisis Remains a Threat for the Country's Future

Nigeria is confronted with a paradox of food insecurity and widespread malnutrition. Despite Nigeria's abundance of natural resources and expansive agricultural terrain, millions of people -- especially children -- struggle with stunting, wasting, and undernutrition.

Food insecurity and malnutrition are closely linked. Food insecurity refers to the lack of access to sufficient, and nutritious food. This leads to malnutrition, the condition that results from inadequate intake of nutrients.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported 37% of Nigerian are malnourished. This alarming statistic underscores a pressing issue with significant implications for public health and national development.

The burden of malnutrition in Nigeria can indeed be likened to a popular saying that there is indeed fire on the mountain for us as a country.

The role of nutrition in national development

Nutrition is the bedrock of a healthy and productive population. Discussions at the NutriVision Event in 2024 noted that, a healthy and productive population is an essential marker of national development. A well-nourished society is more likely to experience improved health outcomes, increased productivity, and greater economic prosperity.

At the same time, a malnourished population is more susceptible to a host of health conditions, including weakened immunity, cognitive impairments, and chronic diseases, all of which contribute to an unproductive workforce and strain on healthcare systems.

A study conducted by the World Bank suggests that Nigeria loses over US$1.5 billion in GDP to vitamin and mineral deficiencies. The Washington-based institution added that annually, malnutrition claims the lives of 3 million children under age five and costs the global economy billions of dollars in lost productivity and healthcare costs.

Because malnutrition hinders children's physical and cognitive development, it has a direct effect on the labour force by lowering academic performance, which can persist into adulthood. Malnutrition continues to be a major obstacle to the country's economic success, even though a healthier, better-educated workforce is essential.

The consequences of malnutrition in Nigeria are far-reaching. They extend beyond economic losses and severely impact the healthcare system. This is due to both the direct costs of treating diseases linked to malnutrition and the indirect costs of treating conditions such as anaemia, stunting, and obesity, which all result in a higher burden on Nigeria's already strained healthcare infrastructure.

Using local foods to fight malnutrition

One promising avenue to address malnutrition is the promotion of local, nutrient-rich foods. Nigeria is home to a variety of indigenous crops, such as millet, moringa, and other locally grown vegetables, that are both cost-effective and highly nutritious. These foods are said to serve as a sustainable solution to food insecurity and malnutrition.

An study conducted at the University of Limpopo (UL) has found that soil nutritional composition improves where Moringa grows, particularly in areas where the trees were planted more than three years.

Millet too is a highly nutritious grain that is rich in vitamins and minerals, and it thrives in Nigeria's semi-arid regions. Moringa, often referred to as a 'superfood,' is another indigenous plant packed with essential nutrients like protein, vitamins A, C, and E, and minerals such as calcium and potassium. By promoting the cultivation and consumption of these foods, Nigeria can reduce its dependence on expensive imported foods and ensure better nutrition at the community level.

Nigerian farmers and communities are crucial to driving this change. Supporting these farmers and encouraging the consumption of indigenous crops can boost food security, reduce hunger, and enhance nutrition across the country.

The need for nutrition education

One of the most critical, yet often overlooked, elements in improving the state of nutrition in Nigeria is public education. According to a 2024 nutrition misinformation study, inaccurate information about nutrition, diet, and food preparation is widespread. Many Nigerians remain unaware of the nutritional value of locally available foods, often opting for processed and unhealthy food items.

To address this issue, the government and relevant stakeholders must invest in large-scale nutrition education sensitisations. This awareness should focus on teaching the public about balanced diets, the importance of micronutrients, and the benefits of consuming local foods. Schools, health centres, and community groups can serve as key channels for disseminating accurate nutrition information.

Increased sensitisation about nutrition can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health, which can lead to improved outcomes at the family and community levels.

Bridging policy gaps and recommendations

Despite various efforts to improve nutrition, Nigeria's policies still fall short in addressing the root causes of malnutrition. A major gap in the current nutrition policy is the lack of comprehensive school feeding programmes that reach all children, especially in rural areas. While the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme is an admirable initiative, it is still not universally accessible, and its impact is limited by inconsistent implementation.

Also, there is the need for targeted subsidies on healthy foods to make them more affordable for low-income households. Policy reforms should prioritise supporting small holder farmers, who are the backbone of the Nigerian agricultural system, through incentives and access to resources that enable them to increase food production. Policymakers should also prioritise nutrition-sensitive agricultural policies, which integrate nutrition goals into agricultural development. For example, crop diversification and the promotion of biofortified crops like vitamin A-enriched maise can make a significant difference in combating micronutrient deficiencies.

For Policymakers, there is an urgent need for increased investment in nutrition-sensitive agricultural policies and school feeding programs. Allocating more funding to nutrition education and creating subsidies for healthy foods are essential steps toward addressing the national nutrition crisis.

For Communities, they can play an active role by supporting local farmers, advocating for the consumption of indigenous foods, and spreading awareness about the importance of a balanced diet. By making simple but impactful changes at the community level, Nigerians can help break the cycle of malnutrition and contribute to a healthier, more prosperous nation.

In conclusion, tackling the state of nutrition in Nigeria is not merely a matter of food availability, but also one of education, policy reform, and community involvement. A well-nourished population is a powerful tool for achieving national development, and it is time for all stakeholders to come together to address this pressing issue.