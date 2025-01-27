Sudan: Attack On Hospital in Al Fasher a Shocking Violation and Affront to Humanity - Statement By the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami

26 January 2025
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

I am appalled by an attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in Al Fasher, North Darfur State, in Sudan on 24 January, which reportedly claimed the lives of at least 70 patients receiving critical care and their relatives, and wounded dozens.

I send condolences to all the affected families and express the solidarity of the humanitarian community in Sudan with them and all the people affected by the ongoing conflict.

The attack, reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the only functional hospital in Al Fasher, is a shocking violation of international humanitarian law. I condemn it in the strongest terms.

The alarming disregard for human life is unacceptable. Hospitals and medical facilities should never be targeted. These institutions are sanctuaries of life, healing and hope, and their destruction is an affront to our shared humanity.

The deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure needs to cease immediately and those responsible must be held accountable. Civilians are not combatants and must always be protected.

I urge all sides to this conflict to adhere strictly to international humanitarian and human rights laws. I remind them that the protection of civilians, innocent children, women and men caught up in the conflict is a fundamental obligation.

I also renew the call for an immediate cease-fire and a peaceful resolution to this crisis.

