Nigeria: Govt to Construct 10,000 Housing Units for Medical Professionals

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, in partnership with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), says it plans to construct 10,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope Medic Cities initiative.

Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa made the disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

The project aims to address the housing needs of the nation's medical professionals.

"Housing is a vital need that affects productivity, stability and quality of life. We acknowledge the difficulties healthcare workers face in finding suitable accommodation, especially in high-demand urban areas. To solve these challenges, collaboration between the government and professional bodies like NARD is essential," the minister stated.

He reaffirmed the goal of the "Renewed Hope Housing Programme to improve access to affordable housing for all Nigerians, sharing the 10,112 housing units that are currently under construction across 14 locations.

"These include 3,112 units in Karsana, Abuja; 2,000 units in Lagos State; and 2,000 units in Kano State.

"Additionally, 12 Renewed Hope Estates with 250 units each are under development in 12 states, with plans to extend the project to the remaining 18 states," he added.

Earlier, the President of NARD, Dr Tope Osundara, emphasised the critical role resident doctors play in the nation's healthcare system and requested the minister's support in helping the association integrate into the housing programme, which could help address the ongoing issue of Nigerian doctors leaving the country.

Dr Osundara also proposed an initial 1,000 housing units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of Phase 1 of the project, which could serve as a model for other members across the states.