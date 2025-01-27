Nigeria: Troops Dismantle 13 Illegal Bunkering Sites Confiscate 300,000 Litres of Stolen Products

As part of its ongoing crackdown on oil theft, troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) have dismantled 13 illegal bunkering sites and confiscated over 300,000 litres of stolen crude products across the Niger Delta.

The anti-crude operations, conducted from January 20 to 26, 2025, in Edo, Delta, and Rivers States, resulted in the demobilization of four boats, deactivation of more than 150 locally made ovens, and the arrest of 15 oil thieves. The operations were carried out through a series of raids and interceptions across the states.

In Edo State, troops discovered a large pool of stolen crude oil, estimated at 252,000 litres, at Ugo Community in Orhiomwon Local Government Area. Further investigation led to the recovery of a pumping machine, hose, and pipes.

In Delta State, a 30,000-litre capacity DAF Tanker Truck was intercepted while siphoning crude from a pipeline in a bush. The truck had already siphoned over 15,000 litres of stolen crude before it was apprehended.

In Rivers State, the operations resulted in the confiscation of over 10,000 litres of stolen crude, particularly along the Imo River corridor. Troops also discovered an illegal refining site along Odagwa, where a pump-action gun was recovered during a follow-up operation.

Additionally, three illegal refining sites were dismantled in a cluster at the Obiafu Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, where 10 cooking drums, two rolls of hose, and eight reservoirs were seized. In Abalama Community in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, concealed jerrycans filled with illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were uncovered.

The Nigerian Army's efforts to curb oil theft and pipeline vandalism have yielded positive results. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, reassured that the days of criminal elements masquerading as economic saboteurs are numbered. He also advised these criminals to embrace legitimate means of livelihood or face a renewed onslaught.

This operation was conducted by troops from the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other sister services, demonstrating the army's commitment to protecting the nation's oil and gas infrastructure.