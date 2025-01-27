Nigeria: Review - Young, Famous, & African 3 Is Potpourri of Growth, Unfinished Drama

Fans will enjoy the mix of luxury and personal struggles, but the show could improve by focusing more on meaningful storytelling rather than surface-level drama.

Producer: Peace Hyde

Cast: Annie Idibia, Ini Edo, Quinton Masina (Naked DJ), Swanky Jerry, Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan, Fantana Kofi, Nadia Nakai, Kayleigh Schwark, Kefilwe Mabote, Luis Munana, and Shakib Lutaaya.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Off the heels of its 1 and 2 reality series, Young, Famous & African is back with its third season, bringing more glitz, drama, and personal revelations from Africa's elite. Since its debut, the show has dazzled viewers with its unique mix of luxury, fame, and fiery confrontations, all set against African culture and celebrity lifestyles. Season 1 introduced us to the glamorous world of African socialites, while Season 2 turned up the heat with more profound rivalries and emotional twists.

Now, Season 3 takes a slightly different turn--exploring the drama and the cast's personal growth and struggles. With new faces like the renowned actress Ini Edo and the influential fashion blogger Kefilwe Mabote and evolving relationships with the usual dose of extravagance, this season offers a fresh blend of high stakes and raw emotions.

Plot

Episode 1 - 'Love's in the Air'

Season 3 of Young, Famous & African begins with Zari's surprise wedding announcement, stirring mixed reactions from the cast due to past tensions. Despite scepticism, the group attends the wedding, where Zari and Shakib exchange vows, but lingering conflicts and awkward moments, including Fantana's seating and DJ Naked's chat with Shakib, cause unease.

At the reception, the drama unfolds as Annie confronts Nadia, newcomer Kefilwe's arrival irritates Zari, and Diamond expresses frustration about being excluded. The episode ends with unresolved tensions and shifting dynamics, setting up more drama for the season and leaving viewers eager for the next episode.

Episode 2 - 'Boundaries? Boundaries!'

This episode delves into the complex dynamics and unspoken rules that govern the relationships within the cast, setting the stage for more drama and revelations.

In Episode 2, Luis reveals he likes Kefilwe, leading to a heated clash with his ex, Fantana, who calls him indecisive in relationships. Meanwhile, Kefilwe invites Annie for a talk, discussing Annie's conflicts with Zari and Nadia. Annie sympathises with Nadia's struggles, while Kefilwe criticises Zari for creating drama.

At Kayleigh's event, Zari confronts Annie over her comments about Shakib being younger than her. She accuses Annie of hypocrisy, referencing rumours about her marriage. The episode ends with rising tensions and unresolved conflicts among the group.

Episode 3 - 'Showdown'

Tensions from Kayleigh's party carry over as Zari apologises to Kayleigh for ruining her event after a heated argument with Annie. The fight, which involved accusations from Swanky and Zari against Annie, disrupted the gathering and left Kayleigh upset with both women. Zari takes responsibility for her actions, acknowledging that she lets emotions get the better of her, and the two reconcile after discussing the situation.

However, Kayleigh informs Zari that Kefilwe had called her "two-faced" and fake after the party. Zari expresses frustration about Annie involving her family in their disagreement while being overly protective of her own. The episode closes on a seemingly positive note with Zari and Kayleigh making amends, but rising tensions with Kefilwe and unresolved conflicts with Annie hint at more drama ahead.

Episode 4 - 'Who Rules the Jungle?'

Here, Shakib confronts Zari after hearing rumours that she wants a child with Diamond through surrogacy. Zari denies it, blaming Diamond for spreading lies, but Shakib remains unsure. Meanwhile, Fantana tells Nadia and Diamond that she might be pregnant with Diamond's child. While Diamond seems excited, Fantana questions his true intentions. Swanky also introduces actress Ini Edo to the group, but awkward questions about her personal life create tension.

Shakib demands the truth about the surrogacy rumour at Diamond's party, but Zari and Diamond give conflicting stories. Nadia tries to expose Diamond's behaviour by asking about his involvement with other women, but he brushes it off. Fantana is unsure of Diamond's loyalty, while Nadia storms out in frustration. The episode ends with more questions than answers as tensions in the group grow.

Episode 5 - 'Oh Baby'

In Episode 5, relationships face challenges and big decisions. Kayleigh and Naked DJ clash when Ini Edo asks tough questions about their commitment, causing tension in their relationship. Fantana finally takes a pregnancy test, confirming she isn't pregnant, but Diamond's cold reaction shows his manipulative side, leaving her disappointed.

Luis struggles with feeling disconnected from his family, while Shakib battles insecurities in his marriage with Zari. On the bright side, Zari and Annie begin to rebuild their friendship, and Fantana shows surprising maturity toward Zari. Ini shares her personal surrogacy journey, which could help Luis better understand family decisions.

Episode 6 - 'Shots Fired'

In Episode 6, tensions rise as relationships continue to unravel. Fantana joins Diamond and Kefilwe, and things get heated after Diamond downplays their past relationship, leading Fantana to confront him. Meanwhile, Zari and Shakib struggle in marriage due to Diamond's manipulations. Zari tries clarifying things with Shakib, but their communication remains strained.

Zari and Annie finally make amends after a long period of fighting. Still, things take a turn when Swanky arrives, sparking another confrontation. Later, DJ Naked invites everyone to Annie's party. Still, Nadia and Fantana feel misled, and Nadia calls out Annie for not taking responsibility for her actions.

Episode 7 -- 'Something's Cooking'

Naked apologises to Nadia for his role in the conflict at Annie's party, explaining he felt terrible for misleading her about the event. Nadia expresses understanding but still feels hurt by Annie's actions, sharing that she often hides her true feelings behind a smile.

Later, during a small gathering at Ini's house, Kayleigh opens up about her struggles with Naked. She confesses her desire to take the next step in their relationship by getting married and starting a family, but Naked isn't ready for that level of commitment. This sparks a conversation about her frustration, with Kayleigh contemplating moving out and starting fresh.

Episode 8- 'Breakups and Meetups'

In the final episode, Kayleigh tells Zari she's decided to move out of the apartment she shares with Naked DJ. She explains it's not about him but focusing on her future. Kayleigh wants to move forward with her life, including marriage and starting a family, but Naked isn't ready for that, so she feels it's time to take control of her path.

Kayleigh clarifies that she's not trying to pressure Naked into commitment. She wants to prioritise her happiness and invest in herself, even if that means moving on without him. Though they try to work things out, she's firm in her decision to move forward, whether Naked is on the same page.

Top drama highlights

- Annie questions Zari's surprise wedding invitation.

- Rivalries among cast members like Fantana vs Kefilwe and Annie vs Nadia.

- Diamond's ongoing flirtations, especially involving Fantana.

- Naked DJ and Kayleigh's relationship drama.

- Luis' surrogacy discussions causing friction with Ini Edo.

- Fights over social standing, relationships, and personal grievances.

Critical Review

Young, Famous & African Season 3 offered a deeper look into the personal lives of its cast, moving beyond just glamour and relationship drama. Kayleigh's journey of self-empowerment, as she moves out to focus on herself, brings a refreshing change.

New cast members like Ini Edo and Shakib also add fresh perspectives, with Ini's surrogacy journey and Shakib's relationship with Zari bringing new emotional layers. Some moments, like Kayleigh's honest conversation with Zari about Naked's commitment issues, feel more genuine and relatable than in past seasons. Themes of personal growth, love, and fame are explored more maturely, making the season feel more prosperous than before.

However, the season still relies heavily on drama that sometimes feels unresolved. The long-standing tension between Zari and Annie and Diamond's lingering feelings for Zari are dragged out without accurate conclusions. While Kayleigh's move towards independence is a big step, the show doesn't fully explore its long-term impact. Some storylines seem to be introduced just for entertainment, without enough depth to make them truly meaningful. This tendency to leave conflicts hanging can sometimes make the show feel repetitive.

On the positive side, the show tries to tackle more serious issues like family dynamics and personal struggles, adding layers to the usual luxury-focused narrative. For example, Ini Edo's surrogacy journey brings a fresh and vital topic to the forefront. However, the pacing of the season slows down at points, with too much focus on minor arguments and extravagant events. This sometimes takes away from the more meaningful parts of the show and leaves viewers wanting a better balance between substance and spectacle.

While Season 3 does a better job of showing character growth, some arcs feel incomplete. For instance, Diamond's behaviour and his complicated relationship with Zari don't get enough closure. Similarly, the season ends with several unresolved issues, making it feel like the drama is stretched out for future seasons rather than offering satisfying conclusions now.

Overall, 'Young, Famous & African' Season 3 brings more emotional depth and character development but still struggles with unresolved drama and pacing issues. Fans will enjoy the mix of luxury and personal struggles, but the show could improve by focusing more on meaningful storytelling rather than surface-level drama.

Verdict

I rate Young, Famous & African 6/10