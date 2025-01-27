Nigeria: Judiciary Workers Threaten Strike in Federal Courts, Others, Issue Ultimatum

Judiciary workers issued a 21 day notice to begin strike in 11 federal courts and judiciary bodies across Nigeria.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to begin a strike in federal courts and judiciary bodies over non-implementation of the national minimum wage and other outstanding pays for the workers.

Past strikes by the workers had led to the shutdown of all federal and state courts across Nigeria, causing a major disruption, compounding the generally slow pace of court processes in the country..

The chapters of JUSUN are to convey the newly issued notice of ultimatum, beginning 23 January, to the respective managements of the affected federal judiciary institutions.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Sunday, saw a copy of JUSUN's circular dated 20 January, issued to the union's chapters in the 11 federal courts and judiciary bodies in the country.

Acting secretary of the union, M.J. Akwashi, addressed the circular to the chairpersons of its chapters in all 11 federal institutions, including the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, the National Industrial Court, the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), and the FCT High Court.

The rest are the National Judicial Council (NJC), the FCT Judicial Service Committee, the Customary Court of Appeal, the FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, and the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

"I am directed to convey the approval of comrade president of JUSUN that all federal chapters issue a 21-day ultimatum to your management effective from Thursday, 23 January 2025," the circular read, adding, "Note that you are to copy the national secretariat all your notices."

The union issued the ultimatum demanding the implementation of the new national minimum wage, 25-35 per cent salary increase under the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUSS), and the N35,000 wage award that was approved by the federal government last year while the minimum wage implementation plan was being worked out.

JUSUN said the demand remained unmet and the federal government failed to release the funds despite its efforts at resolving the issues.

FCT High Court workers comply

PREMIUM TIMES saw a copy of the ultimatum notice dated 23 January issued by the FCT High Court, Abuja, chapter of JUSUN, warning of industrial disruptions if the union's demands remained unmet at the expiration of the ultimatum.

"Failure of the federal government to release funds for the above demands will result in the union's inability to guarantee industrial harmony," warned the circular signed by the chairperson of JUSUN chapter of the FCT High Court.

The circular addressed to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, through the court's registrar, added, "We appreciate your attention to this pressing matter and look forward to your kind response."

National minimum wage crisis widespread in federal, state courts

This is not the first time judiciary workers have resorted to industrial action over the non-implementation of Ihe national minimum wage approved for all federal and state workers in the aftermath of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government last year.

The non-implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage has raised the spectre of strikes by JUSUN members in 12 states and the FCT since last year.

The affected states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Nasarawa, Katsina, Oyo, Sokoto, Yobe, and Zamfara, in addition to the FCT.

The workers went on strike in some states including Abia.

In Abia State, the JUSUN chapter expressed disappointment over the state government's failure to implement the agreed-upon wage increase.

The union accused the government of deliberately undermining the financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.

A statement signed by the union's chairperson in the state, Chinedu Ezeh, and secretary, Chibueze Nwachukwu, recalled a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Abia State Government on 8 November 2024.

The agreement stated that the new minimum wage, based on the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUSS), would be implemented from October 2024, alongside the payment of all outstanding entitlements.

However, JUSUN alleged that the state government has failed to honour the agreement, withholding judiciary salaries and allocations since October 2024.

The union vowed on Sunday that it would not suspend its ongoing strike in Abia State until its demands were met.