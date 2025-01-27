Nigeria: Suspended Aregbesola, Supporters Pull Out of APC

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his supporters under the aegis of Omoluabu Progressives, have pulled out of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former Osun State Governor was last year suspended from the party by the State Working Committee of the party over alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the last election circle in the state and country.

A statement issued by the Organising and Publicity Secretary of the caucus, Abosede Oluwaseun after its meeting on Sunday in Ilesa, alluded the reason for pulling out to the exclusion of its leaders from the party without fair hearing.

"Some of the reasons adduced for the resolution include ostracisation from the party, suspension and expulsion of the tendency's leaders without fair hearing, and continuous denigration of the structure, among others.

"The members were put to a voice vote by the leadership of the fold where they affirmed their readiness to switch allegiance to another political camp ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state", it stated.

The statement disclosed that Aregbesola while addressing the group commended them for the unity in reaching the resolution to quit the APC, saying it is time to work aggressively for the success of Omoluabi Progressives and its vision to entrench good governance in Osun.

"I am indeed happy that all of you have spoken with one voice. It is not just one voice but a united front to lead the way to our collective victory in the journey ahead.

"I wish to remind you that the journey we are embarking on now is to further raise the level of prosperity of our dear state through responsible leadership. The path we have toed is a smooth path, highly reassuring and full of good tides that will propel our dear state to greatness. Therefore, you must show more commitment and attract genuine people who are ready to walk this path of righteousness with us.

"We are open to all regardless of political, religious, or socio-cultural leanings. We have the numbers, strength, and political acumen to provide a leadership that will make Osun the toast of its peers. By the grace of God, we shall succeed", it quoted Aregbesola.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the group, Azeez Adesiji said it would return Osun State to good governance in 2026, adding, "For us, the journey to reclaim Osun is a joint task. Be assured that we are ready to always accommodate your interests. What we want from you is your commitment to our ideals so that we can join hands together to restore Osun to good governance in 2026".

