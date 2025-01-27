Kenya: Health Reforms, Economy Top Agenda As MPs Convene in Nakuru for Retreat

Nairobi — The challenges surrounding the operation and uptake of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) under the Social Health Authority (SHA) will take center stage as Members of the National Assembly gather for the 2025 mid-term retreat, set to begin Monda.

The five-day retreat which will close in January 31, 2025 brings together the President, the leadership of the House, the House Business Committee, Chairpersons of House Committees, and all Members of Parliament.

With the theme 'Marshalling House Business: Progress Made and Lessons Learned,' the retreat will also address critical discussions on the state of the economy and explore strategies to tackle the challenges posed by Kenya's growing youth population.

Additionally, legislators will deliberate on priority legislation, strengthen oversight mechanisms, and evaluate the effectiveness of parliamentary committees in fulfilling their mandates.

The retreat will also provide an opportunity to discuss House business, MPs' welfare, and the role of Parliament in the integration of the East African Community (EAC).

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula observed that Parliament has made significant strides in 2023 and 2024 by passing key legislations aimed at implementing the Government's universal health coverage (UHC) programs.

Among the outcomes was the establishment of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) under the Social Health Authority (SHA) as the implementing agency.

However, Speaker Wetang'ula acknowledged the reported implementation challenges that have accompanied the framework.

"This session will provide an opportunity for Members of Parliament to engage with Dr. Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, Chairperson of the Social Health Authority(SHA), who will provide an update on the status of the framework's implementation, the challenges faced, and the corrective measures being taken," the Speaker said.

While SHIF aims to enhance healthcare access, Kenyans have raised concerns over the quality of care, citing issues like long wait times, inadequate staff, and substandard treatment.

Speaker Wetang'ula noted Dr. Mohamed Abdi Mohamed and his team have been invited to the retreat to address these concerns directly.

Beyond health reforms, the Speaker emphasized that the retreat will also address the country's economic outlook and the plans for Kenya's growing youth population.

"The National Assembly plays a pivotal role in budget-making and the management of public finance, including but not limited to oversight of public spending and debt management," Speaker Wetang'ula explained.

"In light of increasing budgetary needs and public demand for services, the National Treasury has been invited to present on the state of the economy and related matters."

The Speaker added that this session will enable MPs to address any concerns raised by their constituents from time to time regarding the economic situation in the country and clarify any misinformation.

The growing youth population is a significant concern for the nation and its leaders. Addressing this issue will be a key agenda item during the MPs' retreat, where they will deliberate on strategies for youth empowerment, including job creation and other initiatives.

Members will also deliberate on challenges affecting the continuity of legislative business and chart a course for the remainder of the term.

Coming at a critical time in the life of the current Parliament, the Speaker noted that the retreat will also provide a platform to reflect on past successes and discuss any legislative interventions needed to support the National Treasury.

"In the first half of this Parliament, several critical legislations have been passed, including the Social Health Act, the Digital Health Act, and key economic sector laws like the Business Laws (Amendment) Act and the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Act," Speaker Wetang'ula said.

"As you may be aware, the House has been instrumental in passing various other legislations affecting diverse sectors of the society including agriculture, water, housing, education, and security. The session in Naivasha will showcase the outputs achieved over the last three sessions and highlight the priority legislative agenda for the House." he added.

Additionally, members will discuss proposed constitutional amendments aimed at entrenching three specialized funds in the Constitution: the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), the Senate Oversight Fund, and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

Proposals for these amendments have been under consideration for the past two years, with several co-sponsored by MPs, including Hon. Stephen Mule of Matungulu and Hon. Githinji Gichimu of Gichugu.

A Joint Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee was also established in 2022 to review the proposed amendments, though the committee has yet to report to Parliament.

In December 2024, another proposal to entrench the three funds was received and approved by the Speaker, in line with parliamentary procedure.

The proposal, co-sponsored by Hon. Samuel Chepkonga of Ainabkoi and Hon. Otiende Amollo of Rarieda, seeks to amend the Constitution under Article 256.

"This session will provide an opportunity for Members to deliberate on the proposed amendment and ensure that the views of the people's representatives are taken into account before the Bill is published," Speaker Wetang'ula said.

The Speaker also noted that the retreat would allow MPs to consider a roadmap for the constitutional amendment proposal to ensure its completion.

MPs will be encouraged to provide feedback and enrich the proposal before its final publication.