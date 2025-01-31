Kenya: Govt Directs Parents to Register School Children On Sha Platform

31 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has called on parents and guardians to ensure their school-going children are registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA) as part of the government's broader efforts to guarantee access to healthcare for all citizens, including minors.

In a directive sent to County and Sub-County Directors of Education, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang emphasized that the registration aligns with the Constitution of Kenya's guarantee of the right to health care services.

"The Act provides that every Kenyan, including children shall register on SHA. In this regard, parents/guardians of school going children are required to register them on Social Health Authority through URL afyangu.go.ke or by dialing (*147#) and following the instructions," read the letter in part.

The Ministry has set a deadline of February 28, 2025, for the registration to be completed.

Kipsang stressed the importance of schools promptly communicating this information to parents and offering any necessary assistance in facilitating the registration process.

The Ministry has called on all educational institutions to act swiftly in ensuring the message reaches parents and that all students are registered by the set deadline.

