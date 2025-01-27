Liberia: Supreme Court Denies Ecobank's Request to Halt U.S.$700k Libel Case Involving Former LISGIS Officials

The Supreme Court of Liberia has rejected Ecobank's attempt to delay a high-profile libel case involving allegations against the bank and two former Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) officials.

The case, which involves claims of defamation and false information regarding the alleged mismanagement of funds, is being pursued by Wilmot Smith, the former Deputy Director General of LISGIS.

In a decision issued on Friday, January 24, Chamber Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay dismissed Ecobank's petition to overturn the ruling by Judge Scheaplor Dunbar of the Civil Law Court.

Ecobank had requested the Supreme Court to halt the proceedings and grant a separate trial for one of its co-defendants, Alex Williams, who had filed for a separate trial on grounds of not having been properly involved in the juror selection process and not having had the opportunity to examine the witnesses in the case.

Justice Gbeisay, in his one-page ruling, instructed Judge Dunbar to continue the proceedings, stating that the case should proceed by the law.

The decision clears the way for the case to move forward, with Alex Williams, Ecobank employee Yussif Kromah, and Ecobank itself facing allegations of collusion and the wrongful sharing of LISGIS account information, which was later misrepresented by Spoon TV and social media platforms.

The case stems from a 2022 incident in which Smith was accused via the spread of false information of an unauthorized withdrawal of funds intended for census enumerators.

Smith claims that this misinformation, which was publicly aired and widely shared, led to his wrongful dismissal from his position by former President George Weah.

Smith is now seeking a total of US$700,000 in damages from the defendants, which includes US$500,000 in general damages for defamation and emotional distress, as well as US$200,000 in punitive damages for the harm caused by the false claims spread across social media channels.

The bank's argument, which was presented to the Supreme Court, revolved around the issue of due process for Williams, who, according to the bank, had not been properly notified or served the necessary documents related to the case.

Williams' defence team contended that he had not been involved in the jury selection process and had not been allowed to cross-examine Smith or his witnesses, leading to their application for a separate trial.

However, in its ruling, the Supreme Court sided with Judge Dunbar's previous decision to proceed with the joint trial, asserting that Williams had received notice of the case.

The decision by the Supreme Court means that the libel case will continue without delay, with all defendants facing the legal consequences of their alleged actions.

The case, which has garnered attention in Liberia, will now proceed to the next stages, as Smith seeks justice for the alleged defamation and loss of reputation caused by the actions of the defendants.

With the Supreme Court's latest ruling, the path is cleared for a potential resolution of the case, which could have broader implications for defamation and accountability.