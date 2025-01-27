Nigeria: Enugu Govt Okays Landmark Climate, Off-Grid Electricity Policies, Strategies

...Targets 792,000 new jobs in renewable energy, waste management

Enugu State government has approved the State Climate Policy and Action Plan, ESCPAP, making it the first subnational government in Nigeria to adopt a long-term climate strategy that incorporates emissions modeling, microenergy audits and extensive stakeholder engagement.

The State Executive Council, SEC, also approved Enugu State Off-Grid Electrification, OGE, Policy Strategy Plan to expand electricity access to unserved and underserved communities, leveraging distributed renewable energy solutions to drive economic growth and improve public service delivery.

The approvals were announced by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting at the weekend.

Briefing newsmen alongside Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu and the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Nathaniel Uramah, Prof. Onyia said ESCPAP underscored Governor Mbah's administration's commitment to balancing economic transformation, environmental sustainability, innovation, inclusiveness, and climate resilience, ensuring that key sectors, such as agriculture, energy, and natural resources, were climate-resilient and future-proofed against environmental challenges.

ESCPAP, according to the government, represents a pioneering effort to facilitate clean energy development, stimulate job creation, and foster green technology advancements.

"We do recall that Enugu State had started this policy design in the past eight months, and finally, after the surveys and after crunching the numbers from various instruments we used, we have come up with a policy and action plan.

"This action plan will help us enhance economic growth. This is very important for us in job creation, and we are looking at a situation where we facilitate the creation of 792,000 jobs in renewable energy, waste management, and reforestation by 2060," he said.

In terms of sustainable economic growth, ESCPAP is projected to drive a 25-fold increase in the state's GDP by 2060 through investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green technology.

In terms of energy transition, the state, going by the policy, targets 80 per cent renewable energy usage by 2060, with a 60 per cent emissions reduction in the transport sector and a robust afforestation plan to enhance carbon sequestration.

The comprehensive policy and action plan includes the setting up of an ESCPAP Implementation Committee, comprising representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, and international donor organisations, to ensure effective execution of the policy's goals as well as the introduction of a climate change curriculum in Enugu's Smart Green Schools to equip the future generations with knowledge and skills in green innovation.

Also highlighting the state's off-grid policy, Onyia said: "This policy is designed to complement Enugu State Electrification Policy that was passed in 2023 - Enugu Electricity Law.

"This provides a framework that would catalyse private sector investment, enhance socio-economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life of Enugu people.

"This policy also recognises the importance of distributed renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, hydro and biomass. These will be the key drivers for electrification in the rural and peri-urban areas."

All these, according to the government, were in sync with Mbah administration's drive to grow Enugu's economy to a $30 billion economy by 2031.