Nigeria: We Have Over a Billion Barrels of Oil Reserves, Says Tinubu At WEF

The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu, has highlighted the immense prospects of indigenous energy companies taking over the divested assets by International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria, noting that Oando is set to adopt artificial intelligence, amongst other technologies, in its next drilling campaign to explore its over 1 billion barrels of oil reserves to strengthen decision-making and optimize costs in oil exploration.

He stated this at a meeting for the world leaders, top executives of the 1,000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organizations and relevant non-governmental organizations held in Davos, Switzerland last week, to deliberate on ways to move the planet forward at the prestigious World Economic Forum, WEF.

The strictly by-invitation event saw a Nigerian delegation, including government officials such as Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance, Nigeria and Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Nigeria as well as CEOs such as Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, amongst others.

The annual meeting in Davos remains a global platform that is unmatched in engaging leaders from business, government, international organizations, academia, and civil society in peer-to-peer working sessions. By coming together at the start of the year, world leaders can shape the future by joining the unparalleled global effort in co-design, co-creation and collaboration to make the world a better place.

Speaking on the Nigerian Energy sector, Tinubu emphasized that by combining robust working capital, advanced technologies, and the unique skills, capacity, and local acumen of these indigenous players, who now significantly control Nigeria's onshore assets, the industry can unlock previously untapped potential.

As one of the first indigenous companies that successfully acquired an IOCs' onshore assets, AGIP, Tinubu highlighted the importance of partnership and critical financing to not only extract value from these material reserves but also accelerate the rate of extraction.

"As a company, we have over a billion barrels of reserves, 300,000 barrels a day of oil processing capacity, and over 2 billion cubic feet a day of gas capacity. Effectively, the net present value of the oil we have in our facilities is well over $10 billion." remarked Tinubu.

He stressed the critical role of Governments and regulators in maximizing value from the industry to address economic challenges, improve the balance of trade, and attract greater foreign investment to Nigeria.

"We need to increase our exports significantly to improve our balance of trade and strengthen the Naira" he explained. "The oil and gas industry offers the fastest path to achieving this, given our substantial reserves and existing infrastructure"he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addressing the ongoing conversations about decarbonization, Tinubu reinforced the need for a just energy transition, stating that Africa contributes a minuscule amount to global emissions, constituting about 20% of the global population. He, however, expanded on the immediate steps Oando has incorporated to reduce its carbon footprint

"We are actively working hard to ensure that every molecule of carbon we put into the environment is mitigated through the implementation of effective carbon capture techniques."