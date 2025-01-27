Nigeria: VC Reads Riot Act On Prostitution As Mouau Matriculates 4,781 Students

The Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Professor Maduebibisi Offor Iwe, has warned students of the institution against indulgence in promiscuity, prostitution on campus, cultism, and other social vices.

Professor Iwe who sounded the note of warning during the 31st matriculation ceremony of the university, also warned that anyone caught in examination malpractice would face outright expulsion.

The VC who disclosed that a total of 4,781 students were admitted into the various academic programmes of the university in the current academic session, said the management had zero tolerance for unethical behaviour.

He said: "A university is a community of decency and moral decorum. It's a knowledge industry that transforms insipid people into jewels found worthy in character and learning.

"To achieve and attain this height of excellence in character and learning, this university maintains zero tolerance for indecent dressing, cult activities, and other anti-social behaviours. It's not a society of rascals or a hub for acts of prostitution. It's still an enviable virtue for the male folks to dress decently, moderately, and reasonably."

The VC hinted that the university Senate would soon come up with sanctions against indecent dressing.

He advised the fresh students to be well-behaved and take their studies seriously to justify the spending on them by their sponsors.

Professor Iwe noted that MOUAU under his watch had made significant progress in transforming into "a digital and electronic institution".

He advised eligible students of the university to apply for student loans from the Federal Government to make things easy for their parents and sponsors.

Prof. Iwe commended the lecturers and staff of the institution for their dedication in shaping students of the institution, and them to do more.

The VC reiterated the commitment of the management of the institution to ensuring that the institution lives up to its mandate.

He noted with delight that some de-registered programmes of the university had been restored, adding that some new programmes will soon commence. This, he said, would help in shoring up the student population.