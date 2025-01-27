A GROUP of veterans of the 1970s war of liberation have come out guns blazing demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's immediate exit for reneging on the founding virtues of the struggle of Zimbabwe's independence.

Led by Blessed Runesu Geza, popularly known in Zanu PF circles as "Bombshell" for his acerbic tongue, the former guerilla fighters held a press conference in Harare, where they expressed their disquiet over Mnangagwa's sloppy leadership, which has resulted in corruption and other vices festering.

"Today, l am accompanied by fellow patriotic Zimbabweans who fought in the trenches, commanders from both ZIPRA (Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army) and ZANLA (Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army), who fought to liberate this country from the brutal minority white colonial rule," said Geza.

"These are well-known fighters from the second Chimurenga who fought with the hope of bringing economic emancipation, freedom and justice to our fellow brothers and sisters and future generations.

"Sadly, these values and aspirations which we carried as we fought during the war continue to evade us 44 years after independence. The majority of Zimbabweans remain poor and jobless as a few black leaders assumed the very character of the beast we fought against in the 1970s war of liberation."

Geza, who is former Sanyati Member of Parliament and soldier, said the press briefing was aimed at mapping the way forward to address imbalances, which for long have been neglected or ignored.

"In particular, it is a special message to Emmerson Mnangagwa, a nationalist, who in 2017 was brought to power through the help and support of war veterans and the general population of Zimbabwe via 'Operation Restore Legacy'.

"In general, we also address corrupt gangsters and hangers-on, who surround him and abuse national resources for selfish reasons," added Geza.

"This man and those around him have failed us, they have failed all Zimbabweans, who believed that the events of 2017 would bring an end to nepotism and privatisation of the nation and its people."

The war veterans charged that Mnangagwa, in power for 10 years now, has presided over corruption, cronyism and nepotism which have reached unprecedented levels.

"Fellow Zimbabweans allow me to elaborate on these direct allegations against Mnangagwa, which demonstrate that he has failed this nation, constitutionally, morally and historically.

"Emmerson Mnangagwa, on assumption of power, showed that he was a man who had learnt nothing and forgotten nothing. He forgot the roots of his power on Day 1, and instead of correcting the mistakes of former president Robert Mugabe, he instead went about to prove to all of us that Mugabe was actually a saint.

"He deliberately sidelined the very people who fought on his side and instead praised thieves and conmen and heartless killers in his government.

"He systematically targeted and purged war veterans who stood for social justice in various arms of government and replaced them with crooks.

"This is very evident in his Cabinet which is now stuffed with non-performing and deceitful ministers. It's a known secret that they were picked either they belong to his clan or are benefactors to his family, through his children," Geza said.

Without mincing his words, the combative Zanu PF Central Committee member accused Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Owen 'Mudha' Ncube of leading a morbid operation to eliminate military generals, who have died mysteriously one after the other.

He also blasted Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda for conniving with impostor Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu to remove democratically elected legislators and replace them with cronies to push the agenda to extend Mnangagwa's incumbency. He says Mudenda was willing to trash the Constitution on the promise of getting the vice president's post.

Geza further warned Mnangagwa against attempting to turn the country into a fiefdom by appointing his children and relatives to influential positions in all strategic pillars of the nation.

"This mischief has capacity to throw the country into chaos. We are not fools and don't see us as fools," a visibly emotional Geza charged.

The uniformed forces have lost dignity in the eyes of the public while university lecturers and civil servants have been pauperized under Mnangagwa's leadership, the ex-guerilla fighters said.

"This is not the Zimbabwe we envisioned when we took up arms," he said.

Based on the slew of allegations levelled against the 82-year-old Zanu leader, Geza demanded his immediate exit or face repercussions of his "illegal and treacherous 2030 agenda" which flies in the face of 90 percent of citizens, who in a 2013 referendum rejected removal of presidential term limits.

"It is clear to us that Mnangagwa is not fit to run this country and his time to go is now. We ask him to go peacefully. If he refuses to take heed of this advice, we have no option but to ask the people of Zimbabwe to deal with a rogue President in line with the Constitution," said Geza.