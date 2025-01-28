Acting President Constantine Chiwenga launched a thinly veiled attack against corrupt individuals seeking to abuse Zimbabwe's Vision 2030.

Chiwenga asserted that the nation's Vision 2030, which aims to achieve an upper-middle-income economy, is intended for all Zimbabweans, not a select few who are accumulating unmerited wealth.

He was addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre in Harare during the burial of national hero Justin Mupamhanga.

"Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, not for those you refer to as 'mbingas'!" Chiwenga declared. He then invoked a term from the war era, labelling these individuals "zvigananda" for those who amass wealth through illicit means and possess "questionable morals".

"Zimbabwe," he stated firmly, "belongs to all of us. We must share its God-given resources equally, ensuring that no one, including the vulnerable, the widowed, or the orphaned, is marginalized or pushed aside in a ruthless pursuit of undeserved privileges. Corruption must end."

He further emphasized that corruption and greed contradict the values of the liberation struggle, which championed equitable resource distribution.

Chiwenga also condemned tribalism, a sentiment that has been heightened by recent criticisms of President Mnangagwa for appointing individuals from the Karanga-speaking group to prominent positions.

This includes the recent retirement of former police chief Godwin Matanga, who was replaced by Stephen Mutamba, and the appointment of Lovemore Matuke as State Security Minister, both of whom hail from Masvingo province.

These appointments have elicited anger and frustration among critics, including some war veterans within the ruling Zanu PF party.

"During the liberation war, we were urged not to be greedy or selfish, not to engage in corruption or to be egocentric or narrow-minded and tribalistic," Chiwenga stated.

"We all pledged to create a shared future characterized by equal opportunity, where every Zimbabwean contributes and benefits equally."

He then added, quoting the Shona proverb, "Zvehubvanzu ubvanzu kudya kwemhumhi takazviramba," meaning they rejected a situation where only a few benefit from national resources while others suffer.

Chiwenga's remarks follow a recent attack on Mnangagwa by a factional group of war veterans led by Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza.

Geza's group accused Mnangagwa of tribalism, corruption, and harbouring intentions to extend his term beyond the constitutionally mandated limit of 2028.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe limits presidential terms to two terms of five years each, as outlined in Section 328. Attempts by NewZimbabwe.Com to obtain comments from Zanu PF officials at the national shrine regarding Geza's press conference were unsuccessful.

Factional divisions within Zanu PF were visibly evident during the burial proceedings. One faction, observed sharing seating space with members of the military, cheered Chiwenga from his arrival through his speech and erupted with particularly loud applause when he made an indirect critique of controversial businessmen like Wicknell Chivhayo.

The same group repeatedly sang a song with the refrain, "siyanai naye Chiwenga, munomuvengerei," which translates to, "leave Chiwenga alone, why do you hate him?".

The other group remained silent and put on pink t-shirts bearing the logo, 'Women for ED," an organisation initiated by ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera.

In contrast to past events, banners calling for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030 were conspicuously absent, except for two placards displaying the messages "Education for all Vision 2030" and "Vision 2030 for all."