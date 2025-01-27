Liberia: Prosecution Presents in Capitol Building Arson Case

Monrovia — Alvin James, Deputy Police Commissioner at the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the prosecution's second witness in the ongoing preliminary hearing at the Monrovia City Court, testified that artifacts collected from the crime scene indicated that petroleum was transported in a chloride bottle.

According to James, forensic analysis confirmed that the chloride bottle contained gasoline. He added, "Beyond that, the police communicated with the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC) to assist with the investigation in examining the contents of the chloride bottle. Results from the LPRC analysis confirmed it to be gasoline."

James further testified that meetings were held by the defendants prior to the incident. He stated that the first meeting occurred at Invincible Park, where the defendants allegedly agreed to set the Capitol Building ablaze. A second meeting was held at PHP Park, where they reportedly decided on the date and time for the act.

The prosecution's first witness had earlier incriminated the defendants, alleging their involvement in crimes including arson.

The trial commenced without any of the defendants in attendance. During his testimony at the Monrovia City Court, Inspector ACP Rafell Wilson, who investigated the incident, revealed that his investigation charged the defendants after uncovering communication between Ethridge and co-defendant Eric Susay regarding the burning of the Capitol Building on December 18, 2024.

Wilson testified that following the fire, police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the crime scene and apprehended several employees, including Ethridge, who was reportedly at work before the Capitol Building was set ablaze.

Wilson explained that these individuals were considered persons of interest and were taken to LNP Headquarters, where investigators confiscated their phones, including Ethridge's. While examining Ethridge's phone, the police discovered messages and call logs showing prior communication with Susay about the Capitol Building fire.

"We gathered information about the burning of the Capitol Building from Ethridge's telephone, as well as the call logs between him and Susay," Wilson stated in court.

Wilson also testified that prior to this discovery, Ethridge and other persons of interest had been temporarily released to Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi. However, after uncovering the incriminating evidence on Ethridge's phone, investigators arrested him and Susay at a property belonging to embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonti Koffa. The house is located behind the YWCA compound in Congo Town.

"When the police arrived at the property, Ethridge escaped, but Eric was arrested," Wilson told the court.

Wilson further testified that on December 18, 2024, at approximately 5:20 a.m., several employees and maintenance staff, including James Mulbah, arrived at the Capitol Building. Mulbah, who was responsible for accessing the building, began unlocking the doors to the Representative Wing.

Wilson explained that Mulbah entered through the pedestrian gate and began unlocking doors on the east side of the building. Among the two doors located near the University of Liberia side, Mulbah accessed the one regularly used and continued to unlock the remaining doors.

The prosecution has emphasized the alleged involvement of the defendants in orchestrating and executing the arson, presenting evidence from both forensic analysis and digital communication to support their claims.