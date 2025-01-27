Liberia: County Meet - Maryland, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Margibi Advance to Semifinals

Monrovia — Maryland and Lofa Counties have secured their places in the semi-finals of the ongoing National County Sports Meet football tournament.

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the Southeastern boys of Maryland, who had topped Group A in the quarter-finals, triumphed 8-7 in a penalty shootout against Gbarpolu County after the match ended 1-1 in regular time at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex.

Gbarpolu took the lead in the first half through a penalty from Megistus Klarry, who sent the Maryland goalkeeper the wrong way. Despite numerous attempts, Maryland struggled to find an equalizer before the break, with Gbarpolu's defense, led by Augustine Mulbah, holding firm to ensure a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Maryland increase the pressure, but they squandered several chances to score. However, in the dying moments of the match, Maryland found their equalizer in added time, sending the game into a penalty shootout.

Gbarpolu had three opportunities to win the match from the spot but missed on all occasions, allowing Maryland to convert and secure an 8-7 victory.

Maryland will face Grand Gedeh in the semifinals, with a spot in the final at stake.

In the second quarter-final, Lofa County demonstrated their dominance over Bong County. From the outset, Lofa controlled possession, and after just six minutes, star player James Tarpeh opened the scoring.

Bong, coached by former Lofa coach Samuel Sumo, fought to find an equalizer, but Lofa's defense, anchored by Alexander Curtis, kept Bong at bay.

In the second half, Emmanuel Flomo added a brace, and Jeygbeh Konneh sealed a 4-0 victory for Lofa with a late goal. Tarpeh, who captained the side, was instrumental in the win with his dangerous runs and key passes.

On Sunday, Grand Gedeh booked their semi-final spot after a hard-fought 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Grand Cape Mount.

Grand Gedeh led 1-0 in the first half before Cape Mount's Jah Nyanford equalized from the penalty spot after Prince Martor was fouled in the box.

After a tense second half, Grand Gedeh regained the lead, but Cape Mount responded once more, leveling the score and forcing the match into penalties. Grand Gedeh emerged victorious, securing their place in the semifinals.

For a place in the final, Lofa will face Margibi County, who defeated Nimba 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regular time.

In kickball, Grand Bassa, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, and Bong Counties have all advanced to the semifinals following wins over Lofa, Nimba, Gbarpolu, and River Gee.

On January 25, 2025, Grand Bassa secured a commanding 4-1 home run victory over Lofa at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, while Bong County triumphed over Gbarpolu, winning 7-1 in home runs in the early kickoff.

In the kickball semi-finals, Bong will face Grand Kru, while Bassa will meet Grand Gedeh, both teams battling for a place in the final.