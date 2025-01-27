Liberia: Morlu Slams Boakai Administration for Missed Opportunities and Governance Crisis

Monrovia — Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), has sharply criticized President Joseph Boakai's administration, condemning the first year of his presidency as one marked by missed opportunities, mismanagement, and unfulfilled promises.

In a statement of profound disappointment, Morlu argued that what was initially seen as an opportunity to secure a generational legacy for Liberia has instead turned into a governance crisis, threatening the country's future.

"Tragically, if things continue on this course, President Boakai risks becoming the 'Captain of the Titanic,' steering a ship that is sinking under the weight of corruption, greed, and a lack of vision," Morlu warned, underscoring the president's failure to take bold and decisive actions necessary for the survival of the nation.

Morlu criticized the Boakai administration for its failure to hold corrupt officials accountable, labeling the inaction as not only a political crisis but a moral and ethical failure that endangers Liberia's future. He pointed out that this paralysis within the government has exacerbated Liberia's political, social, and economic challenges.

While acknowledging Liberia's systemic issues, Morlu pointed out that the Boakai administration has failed to address critical concerns, such as corruption and impunity, leading to growing frustration among the population. "The needs of the people remain unmet, and hope has turned to despair," Morlu said, highlighting that the lack of meaningful reforms has sparked increasing dissatisfaction across the nation.

One of the most pressing concerns Morlu raised was the administration's failure to hold corporations accountable for exploiting Liberia's vast natural resources. He pointed specifically to companies like Bea Mountain, which continue to extract significant wealth from Liberia's gold mines, while local citizens remain mired in poverty and lack access to essential services like healthcare, clean water, and education.

Morlu accused the Boakai administration of perpetuating a system of exploitation and argued that the president's reliance on corrupt appointees has only entrenched the crisis further. Despite widespread calls for cabinet reshuffles, Morlu noted that many officials with questionable records continue to hold positions of power, further bolstering their corrupt networks and obstructing meaningful reform.

"The Boakai administration has failed to establish a strong governance foundation. The system is fragile and unsustainable, cracking under the weight of mismanagement, greed, and corruption," Morlu said. "It is a government built on mud and straw, and it can no longer afford to be patched up with temporary fixes."

Morlu urged President Boakai to confront these challenges directly and take bold actions to reverse the country's downward spiral. He stressed that Liberia requires a leader who is willing to tackle corruption head-on and prioritize the needs of the citizens over the interests of a political elite.

To guide Liberia toward meaningful change and a lasting legacy, Morlu suggested several critical steps for President Boakai to consider:

Dissolve the Cabinet: Replace the current cabinet, which he described as out of sync with the administration's vision, with individuals of integrity who can inspire trust and drive real change.

Reduce Tenures for Elected Officials: Propose constitutional amendments to shorten the presidency from six to four years, senators' terms from nine to four years, and representatives' terms from six to four years. Morlu argued that longer tenures breed complacency and weaken accountability.

Initiate a National Dialogue: Convene a dialogue involving stakeholders, political parties, civil society, and the media to develop a National Development Framework that prioritizes long-term development over short-term political goals.

Chinese Ambassador YIN Chengwu Expressed China's Readiness to 2024 FOCAC Summit Outcomes Implementation

By J.H. Webster Clayeh (0886729972)-[email protected]

Monrovia-

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia Ambassador YIN Chengwu at the Chinese Lunar New Year Reception states that China is now ready to start the implementation of the outcomes of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, the meeting that was held in Beijing City last September.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Chengwu acknowledged that the implementation of the outcomes of FOCAC coincides with the official launch of Liberia's ARREST Inclusive Development Agenda and the County Development Agendas.

"2025 is the first year for the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit as well as the official launch of Liberia's ARREST Inclusive Development Agenda and the County Development Agendas," Ambassador Chengwu said.

According to Ambassador Chengwu, China will continue to work together with Liberia to open up a brighter future for China-Liberia relations.

"We are willing to work with Liberia in line with the President Xi Jinping's six propositions on modernization and ten partnership actions, taking the implementation of the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the FOCAC Summit as an opportunity to strengthen the deep alignment of the two countries' development strategies," Ambassador Chengwu noted.

He also stressed that China will continue to support China-Liberia core interests and major concerns that will enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

The core interests, the Chinese Ambassador says, will actively promote China-Liberia practical cooperation, something that will yield more fruitful results, and continuously promote China-Liberia strategic partnership to a new level.

Last September, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai was invited to attend the FOCAC Summit, and the two sides announced the elevation of the China-Liberia relationship to a strategic partnership, marking a new stage in the development of bilateral relations, Ambassador Chengwu narrated.

He furthers that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Liberia relations have become more mature and resilient, with more active exchanges at all levels.

"More fruitful results in practical cooperation, and more people to people exchange," he stressed.