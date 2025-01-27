Liberia: Minister Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh Calls for Collaboration to Advance Liberia Under President Boakai's Leadership

Monrovia — The Minister of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, has emphasized that the success of the Joseph Boakai-led administration depends not only on the expertise of those chosen to serve but also on their collaboration and shared commitment to national progress.

Speaking recently at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Minister Dagoseh called on her colleagues in government to see themselves as individuals united by a common mission: contributing to the advancement of Liberia through the ARREST Agenda. She highlighted that each commissioned official represents a unique sector of Liberian society, stressing that no sector can thrive without collaboration.

"The challenges faced by each institution are interconnected, and the solutions we seek must reflect a team spirit," Minister Dagoseh stated. "From commerce to health care, from infrastructure to agriculture, and from security to governance, each ministry plays an essential role in building a strong and resilient Liberia."

The Commerce Minister made these remarks while speaking on behalf of cabinet members recently commissioned by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

In a release issued by the Ministry's Communications Director, Jacob N.B. Parley, Minister Dagoseh described President Boakai's leadership as a beacon of hope, integrity, and progress. She expressed confidence in Liberia's ability to achieve meaningful growth under the President's guidance, particularly in social, political, and economic development.

Minister Dagoseh further noted that President Boakai's vision for a better Liberia has inspired many citizens, describing his agenda as rooted in justice, equality, and opportunity for all. On behalf of her fellow cabinet members, she reaffirmed their collective commitment to supporting the President's vision and building on the progress already made.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Minister Dagoseh assured the President of their unwavering determination to address ongoing issues while working diligently to achieve the administration's goals.

"We are determined to build on the gains made while tackling the challenges that remain," Minister Dagoseh stated. She also expressed gratitude to President Boakai for the confidence reposed in them to serve the nation.