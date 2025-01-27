Liberia: Us-Based Justice Group Urges Washington to Address 'Human Rights Violations' Under Boakai-Koung Administration

27 January 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — A new report has raised serious concerns about the state of human rights in Liberia, warning that under President Joseph N. Boakai's government, the country is increasingly veering toward authoritarianism.

The report, based on an initial assessment, claims that security forces are progressively undermining democratic institutions, with rising incidents of torture, abuse, and unlawful detention.

It also notes that the U.S. government has invested billions in Liberia to promote democracy and stability, yet there are growing fears that this hard-won progress is being reversed. According to the report, U.S. infrastructure and aid, originally intended to support Liberia's democratic institutions, are allegedly being exploited by the Boakai administration to perpetuate human rights violations.

Among the most alarming allegations are claims of extraordinary renditions, where Liberian citizens are reportedly handed over for cash or favors, often in breach of their fundamental rights.

The report highlights Liberia's historical role as a model of democratic resilience in West Africa. However, it warns that the Boakai administration's actions threaten to reverse decades of progress, potentially dismantling hard-won freedoms.

As the country's political future remains uncertain, the U.S. has been urged to use its influence to pressure the Liberian government to end these abuses and restore democratic governance.

The situation in Liberia, the report asserts, is dire. It calls on the international community, particularly the United States, to act swiftly to prevent the country from sliding into a police state. Should these violations persist unchecked, Liberia's reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa could be jeopardized, along with the millions of dollars invested in securing peace and stability.

The report urges the U.S. Department of State to continue its leadership in upholding human rights globally, expressing hope that timely intervention can steer Liberia back on course and preserve its democratic trajectory.

