Liberia: Storm Devastates Skt Community in Suakoko District, Leaving Homes and School Roofless

Suakoko District — A powerful storm struck the SKT community on Friday evening, causing extensive damage to over 80 homes and leaving the local public school without its roof.

The destruction has displaced many residents, leaving them in dire need of assistance.

Anthony Kollie, the Youth President of the SKT Community, expressed his deep concern over the devastation and its impact on local families, particularly students.

He called on the Disaster Management Committee to act swiftly, stressing the urgent need to restore the community's educational infrastructure.

"We are appealing to the government, private donors, NGOs, and our county leaders to urgently step in and provide support," Kollie said. "This is a critical situation, especially for the students who depend on the junior high school for their education."

Kollie underscored the pressing nature of the crisis, as students are scheduled to return to classes on Monday. The current condition of the school poses a major barrier to their education. "It is disheartening to see such devastation in our community," he added.

He further emphasized the pivotal role the school plays as a center of learning, saying, "Without immediate assistance from the disaster management team and the government, many families will be left without shelter. Our priority must be to ensure that our children can continue their education."

As the community works to recover from the storm's aftermath, local leaders and residents are calling for urgent action to rebuild their homes and restore essential educational services.