Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Rebels Capture Goma, Call for Calm

The AFC/M23 rebels early Monday, January 27, announced that they captured Goma, the capital of eastern DR Congo's North Kivu Province. The rebels announced the city's capture in a statement minutes before a 48-hour deadline imposed by the group for the Congolese army to surrender their weapons expired.

The rebels urged residents of Goma to remain calm and for members of the Congolese military to assemble at the central stadium. "We call on all residents of Goma to remain calm. The liberation of the city has been successfully completed and the situation is under control," reads part of the rebel's statement.

COMMUNIQUÉ OFFICIEL DE L'AFC/M23 DU 27 JANVIER 2025 Nous demandons à tous les habitants de #Goma de rester calmes. La libération de la ville a été menée à bien et la situation est sous contrôle.DU COMMUNIQUÉ COMMUNIQUÉ pic.twitter.com/o32qOCibSq-- M23RDCONGO (@M23_ARC) January 27, 2025

The rebels earlier said they would march on Goma if Congolese government forces (FARDC) do not lay down their weapons. The rebels said the Goma airspace had been closed on Sunday after the government coalition used the airport for military purposes.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka also said activities on Lake Kivu were suspended.

"The FARDC must hand over all their weapons and equipment to MONUSCO [the UN mission]," Kanyuka said on Sunday night, adding that a 48-hour ultimatum the rebels had given to government forces elapsed.

"All soldiers must report to the Unity Stadium before 3:00 a.m. [on Monday]. After this deadline, we will proceed to occupy the city of Goma."

The war between a government coalition and the M23 has been going on since 2021.

The government army coalition includes the genocidal FDLR militia, 10,000 Burundian forces, 1,600 European mercenaries, and South Africa-led SADC forces.

The conflict escalated last week after the rebels captured new territory, followed by the killing of North Kivu's Military Governor Peter Cirimwami and threatened to march on Goma.

The government coalition has since suffered more losses, including the deaths of the FDLR top commander 'Maj Gen' Pacifique Ntawunguka, alias Omega, and soldiers of the South Africa-led SADC mission and the UN mission.

In recent weeks, the M23 captured the towns of Minova, in South Kivu, and Masisi, in North Kivu.

The rebels demand direct peace talks with the Congolese government, which has ruled out any possibility of talks with the rebels, calling them a terrorist movement. Regional initiatives have failed to end the war politically, with the Congolese government pursuing a military solution.

On Sunday, the government of Rwanda expressed concerns about statements issued by various parties on the security crisis in eastern DR Congo.

"Misguided or manipulative statements do not provide any solutions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned in a statement on Sunday.

"The ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, particularly the recent heavy fighting around Goma, was triggered by constant violations of the ceasefire by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in coalition with UN-sanctioned genocidal militia FDLR, European mercenaries, ethnic militias (Wazalendo), Burundian armed forces, SAMIDRC forces as well as MONUSCO troops."

"This fighting close to the Rwandan border continues to present a serious threat to Rwanda's security and territorial integrity, and necessitates Rwanda's sustained defensive posture," the ministry said.