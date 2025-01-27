Nigeria: Peter Obi, Minister Condole Anibeze Family Over Mother's Death

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi; and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, have consoled Vanguard's Saturday Editor, Mr Onochie Anibeze, his brother, Prof. Chike Anibeze and their paternal and maternal families over the demise of their mother, Lady Cordelia Ogbonne Anibeze( nee Ezeilo).

Lady Anibeze, who passed on at 94 on December 24, 2024, will be interred on February 8 at her family compound at Onuata, Ozom Aguobu-Owa, Ezeagu LGA, Enugu State.

In a condolence message to the Anibeze and Ozo Ezeilo families, Obi, who was the Labour Party, LP, candidate in the 2023 presidential poll, said: "The loss of a mother is deeply painful and leaves an irreplaceable void. However, we take comfort in knowing that God's will is perfect.

"Lady Cordelia's legacy of service to God and humanity, particularly her impactful leadership as president of the Catholic Women Organisation CWO, will continue to inspire. Her dedication to family values and sound motherhood remains a beacon of hope.

"As we mourn her absence, we pray for her eternal rest in God's Kingdom and for strength and peace for the family during this difficult time."

In like manner, Chief Nnaji, in a condolence message to Professor Chike Anibeze, said late Lady Anibeze's "remarkable life of 94 years is a testament to her enduring legacy as a mother, grand-mother, great-grand mother, aunt, and guiding light to her family."

He urged the Anibeze and Ezeilo families to draw strength from the wonderful memories they shared with her and take solace in the profound impact she made throughout her life.

Obi and Nnaji mourned as St Mary's Catholic Church, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, where Lady Anibeze was once leader of the Catholic Women Organisation and many church societies like St Anthony Society, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Society, fixed February 1 to 3 for Prayers at her Residence in Trans Ekulu, Enugu by 5.00 pm each day for the repose of her soul.