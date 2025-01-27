Liberia: Nimba Elder Calls for Unity, Cohesion

The Nimba Council of Elders has called for unity and social cohesion among the citizens of Nimba following the passing of Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, known as the godfather of Nimba.

At Senator Johnson's funeral held recently, the elders emphasized the importance of unity, hard work, and collaboration to build a better Liberia. They urged Nimbaians, both locally and abroad, to come together to rebuild their county emotionally, spiritually, and socially.

"We the people of Nimba must remain united by the strong culture whose traditional Hallmark is hard work, fruitful competition for success and love of our land," the elders said in the tributes.

"All we seek is to live in peace, cohesion, harmony with all of the other tribes and ethnic groups throughout our country for the building of a better Liberia through national unification and integration", the elders said in their tribute.

The elders call on the sons and daughters of Nimba, whether in Liberia, the diaspora to come together as one.

"Let us rebuild our county, not just physically, but emotionally, spiritually and socially," the elders admonished the citizens.

Former Liberia Electricity head, Harry Yuan, who is the head of the council, emphasized the need for collective progress in Nimba with a shared vision that includes everyone.

Senator Johnson's funeral lasted for close to six hours because of an influx of tributes from well-wishers, friends, compatriots, but most of the tributes could be allowed because of time.

"Let us put our hands together for the common good and we should not allow the past to keep us chained to old wounds, but let's heal together, building the future that will make Prince Johnson proud," the elders reiterated.

"His dream for Nimba was the dream of prosperity, peace and unity and it is now our collective duty to bring that dream to life," with trembling voice, elder Youn read tribute.

"In the face of this grief, we must choose hope, in the face of this loss, we must choose unity and in the face of this pain, we must choose to live one another," they said.

The tributes at Senator Johnson's funeral highlighted his dream for prosperity, peace, and unity in Nimba, which the elders urged the citizens to uphold. Despite the loss, the elders encouraged hope, unity, and mutual support among the people of Nimba.

They praised Senator Johnson for his role in challenging past injustices and standing up for the citizens of Nimba. The elders expressed confidence that Senator Johnson's vision for Nimba would continue to inspire progress and unity in the county.

"Today, we are buying one Prince Johnson, but the word goes forth, there is and will always be Prince Johnson in Nimba," they said.

"As we laid him to rest, let us not see his departure as the end, but as a beginning for our county,' they said.

'The godfather may be gone, but his vision lives on the hearts of Nimba citizens,' the elders concluded.