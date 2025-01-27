Nigeria: Troops Kill 70 Terrorists As 22 Soldiers Pay Supreme Price in Borno

No fewer than 70 terrorists were neutralised by the Nigerian troops while 22 soldiers were killed as others sustained injuries during encounters with insurgents in Borno State, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Sunday.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said troops

of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East of the country, conducted clearance operations to renowned terrorists' stronghold and enclave known as Timbuktu Triangle.

He said the ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorists' presence within the triangle commenced on January 16, 25.

"Troops recorded several encounters with terrorists during the course of the clearance operations which result in over 70 terrorists combatants including three notable terrorist commanders neutralised," Buba said.

He identified the neutralised terrorist commanders as the Terrorist Special Forces Commander, Mallam Umar; Terrorist Operations Commander, and Abu Yazeed, the Terrorist Brigade Commander."

According to General Buba, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), suicide bombers as well as suicide bombers in explosive vehicles were deployed by the hoodlums to ward off troops' advances and attacks during the operations.

"Troops already familiar with the terrorists' tactics thwarted the several attempts, including shooting down the amateur drones used by the terrorists," he said.

The director however expressed sadness, that 22 soldiers lost their lives in action during the encounters.

"Overall, during the course of the operations, troops sadly recorded 22 killed in action casualties with several others wounded in action," he disclosed.

He enjoined the media to refrain from publishing the names of the troop casualties to allow formal notification of their next of kins.